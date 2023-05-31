×

Rugby

Lions plot to cage ravaging Sharks in key clash

It’s a crucial encounter for team’s playoff aspirations

31 May 2023 - 08:18
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Marius Louw of the Emirates Lions during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Leinster at Emirates Airline Park on April 15, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Christiaan Kotze

The state of the Currie Cup was in question when at the beginning of the season as it was mashed up between the United Rugby Championship and European competition.

However, as it heads toward the end of the round-robin stages, it appears to have found its weight within the congested rugby cycle. 

There were fears that the domestic competition would lose its essence and competitiveness, however, that’s not been the case. As things stand, top-of-the-table Sharks (43 points) is the only team guaranteed a semi-final place with two games left. The Cheetahs (41), Pumas (31), Western Province (31), Lions (31), Blue Bulls (31), and Griquas (30) all have a chance to reach the playoffs. 

Lions midfielder Marius Louw said the Currie Cup being interesting as it heads towards the conclusion of the regular season is a positive for SA rugby. 

“It’s a tight competition, it’s great for South African rugby that we’re able to keep the competition so tight until the last two rounds. We’ll wait until the last round to see who is in the semifinals. We are very excited, we can control what we can control and the rest will take care of itself,” Louw said when speaking to the media yesterday.  

On Saturday, the Lions will take on the Sharks at Kings Park, for what is a crucial encounter for their playoff aspirations. The Sharks are currently on a six-game winning streak, their last loss was against the Lions last month at Ellis Park. Going into the weekend game, the Lions will draw confidence from the 34-22 win according to lock Darrien Landsberg.

“We can take confidence in the fact that we got one up on them in round one, there’s a lot we can take from that first game, at the same time knowing the threat the Sharks come with. They are on a six-game winning streak right now, they are on a high,” Landsberg said.

“By saying, with the preparation we are doing until Saturday, we are confident we’ll come out guns blazing, we know what’s at stake and what we have to do,” said the 24-year-old.

