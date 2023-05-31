Lions plot to cage ravaging Sharks in key clash

The state of the Currie Cup was in question when at the beginning of the season as it was mashed up between the United Rugby Championship and European competition.
However, as it heads toward the end of the round-robin stages, it appears to have found its weight within the congested rugby cycle.
There were fears that the domestic competition would lose its essence and competitiveness, however, that’s not been the case. As things stand, top-of-the-table Sharks (43 points) is the only team guaranteed a semi-final place with two games left. The Cheetahs (41), Pumas (31), Western Province (31), Lions (31), Blue Bulls (31), and Griquas (30) all have a chance to reach the playoffs.
Lions midfielder Marius Louw said the Currie Cup being interesting as it heads towards the conclusion of the regular season is a positive for SA rugby.
“It’s a tight competition, it’s great for South African rugby that we’re able to keep the competition so tight until the last two rounds. We’ll wait until the last round to see who is in the semifinals. We are very excited, we can control what we can control and the rest will take care of itself,” Louw said when speaking to the media yesterday.
On Saturday, the Lions will take on the Sharks at Kings Park, for what is a crucial encounter for their playoff aspirations. The Sharks are currently on a six-game winning streak, their last loss was against the Lions last month at Ellis Park. Going into the weekend game, the Lions will draw confidence from the 34-22 win according to lock Darrien Landsberg.
“We can take confidence in the fact that we got one up on them in round one, there’s a lot we can take from that first game, at the same time knowing the threat the Sharks come with. They are on a six-game winning streak right now, they are on a high,” Landsberg said.
“By saying, with the preparation we are doing until Saturday, we are confident we’ll come out guns blazing, we know what’s at stake and what we have to do,” said the 24-year-old.
Lions plot to cage ravaging Sharks in key clash
It’s a crucial encounter for team’s playoff aspirations
Image: Christiaan Kotze
The state of the Currie Cup was in question when at the beginning of the season as it was mashed up between the United Rugby Championship and European competition.
However, as it heads toward the end of the round-robin stages, it appears to have found its weight within the congested rugby cycle.
There were fears that the domestic competition would lose its essence and competitiveness, however, that’s not been the case. As things stand, top-of-the-table Sharks (43 points) is the only team guaranteed a semi-final place with two games left. The Cheetahs (41), Pumas (31), Western Province (31), Lions (31), Blue Bulls (31), and Griquas (30) all have a chance to reach the playoffs.
Lions midfielder Marius Louw said the Currie Cup being interesting as it heads towards the conclusion of the regular season is a positive for SA rugby.
“It’s a tight competition, it’s great for South African rugby that we’re able to keep the competition so tight until the last two rounds. We’ll wait until the last round to see who is in the semifinals. We are very excited, we can control what we can control and the rest will take care of itself,” Louw said when speaking to the media yesterday.
On Saturday, the Lions will take on the Sharks at Kings Park, for what is a crucial encounter for their playoff aspirations. The Sharks are currently on a six-game winning streak, their last loss was against the Lions last month at Ellis Park. Going into the weekend game, the Lions will draw confidence from the 34-22 win according to lock Darrien Landsberg.
“We can take confidence in the fact that we got one up on them in round one, there’s a lot we can take from that first game, at the same time knowing the threat the Sharks come with. They are on a six-game winning streak right now, they are on a high,” Landsberg said.
“By saying, with the preparation we are doing until Saturday, we are confident we’ll come out guns blazing, we know what’s at stake and what we have to do,” said the 24-year-old.
Bok Cheslin Kolbe likely to head east after Toulon exit
Female rugby team seeks to keep girls off the streets in Zimbabwe
Field of nightmares for Stormers
Snyman set for bigger Bok camp role
Munster deny Stormers chance for back-to-back URC titles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos