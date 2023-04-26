“The planning to confirm a successor in the title role of Springbok coach remains ongoing in the background.
SA Rugby sticks to coaches until 2027 World Cup
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
In their quest for coaching continuity, SA Rugby announced on Wednesday that three Springbok assistant coaches — Mzwandile Stick, Deon Davids and Daan Human — and head of athletic performance Andy Edwards have signed contract extensions for four years.
It means the core of the existing coaching team should remain in the Bok set-up until the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.
The news comes 11 days after SA Rugby announced Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will be leaving his post at the conclusion of this year's World Cup in France.
The Boks also recently lost the services of assistant coach Felix Jones, who will be joining England's coaching ranks.
Nienaber's replacement will only be named next year and is expected to be an internal appointment, with Stick and Davids heavily favoured. That both extended their contracts lends that theory further credence.
Stick and Davids will continue in their roles under the guidance of SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, whose services are tied in until the end of the 2025 season at least.
“We are delighted to announce that Mzwandile, Deon, Daan and Andy have signed contract extensions that will see them remain with the Springboks until the 2027 World Cup,” said SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer.
“They all come a long way as a coaching team under the guidance of Rassie, as director of rugby, and I am confident the continuity in our coaching staff will bode well for the Springboks for 2023 and the next seasons.
“It was our ambition to retain all the current coaching staff in recognition of the excellent work they have done over the past six years regardless of the outcomes of the World Cup this year, and we are pleased that most of them have agreed to continue with the team.
“The planning to confirm a successor in the title role of Springbok coach remains ongoing in the background.
“With their services secured, it is business as usual, and we would like to wish all the national coaches the best of luck as their preparations pick up for the forthcoming international season and the World Cup in France.”
The Springboks will face Australia in Pretoria on Saturday July 8 in their first Test of the season in the abbreviated Rugby Championship. This will be followed by matches against New Zealand at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland a week later and Argentina in Johannesburg on Saturday July 29.
The team will then make the journey to Buenos Aires in August to take on Los Pumas, before facing Wales and the All Blacks in World Cup warm-up matches in Cardiff and London in the final build-up to the global tournament.
The Springboks will open the defence of their title against Scotland in Marseille on September 10, followed by pool matches against Romania in Bordeaux on September 17, Ireland in Paris on September 23 and Tonga in Marseille on October 1.
