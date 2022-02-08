SA Rugby announce Springbok fixtures for the forthcoming season

The Springboks are to host Wales, New Zealand and Argentina during the forthcoming international season, SA Rugby has confirmed.

The Boks will take on Wales in three Test matches of the Castle Lager Incoming Series in July and then host the All Blacks and Argentina during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship in August and September.

The away leg of the Rugby Championship will comprise three Test matches — two against Australia and one against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Wales are returning to SA for the first time since 2014 where the Boks will kick off their 2022 season with three Tests at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on July 2, the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein (July 9) and Cape Town Stadium (July 16).

The Boks will then turn their attention to the home leg of their Rugby Championship campaign three weeks later with back-to-back matches against the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 6 August and at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg on August 13.

Then they will depart for Australia for the away leg of the competition where they will meet the Wallabies on August 27 and again on September 3 at venues still to be confirmed.

Their third away match against will be against Argentina at Vélez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires on September 17.

The Boks will conclude their Rugby Championship campaign with a home Test against Los Pumas at Kings Park in Durban on September 24.

“It’s exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season for the team and I have no doubt that coach Jacques Nienaber, his management team and the players will do their best to build on those achievements this season,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules, but it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”

Nienaber is equally excited about the season.