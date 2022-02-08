Dysfunctional police and intelligence leadership made SA vulnerable to unrest

When the riots began, police and intelligence structures were slow off the mark, even though some of the plans to disrupt the economy were discussed on social media

Unstable, dysfunctional and ill-prepared to deal with a threat to national security.



This is the picture painted of SA’s law enforcement and intelligence head honchos, which made the country even more vulnerable to the deadly unrest that hit KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year...