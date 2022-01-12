Sascoc will push for stadiums to host fans at half capacity from next month

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will recommend to government that stadiums host vaccinated fans at half their capacities from next month.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the weekend called on the Premier Soccer League to challenge regulations that have limited attendance at stadiums for professional sports to 2,000 as a precaution against Covid-19.

Sporting codes have argued that having 2,000 spectators inside stadiums does not make financial sense as it does not allow teams to cover the costs of hosting a crowd. Sascoc will present a case for venues to be allowed to host significantly increased numbers.

Malema’s comments received a groundswell of support from sport fans across the country and on Tuesday the health department said it was open to engaging relevant stakeholders on the matter.

“There is a task team in place at Sascoc that deals with issues related to the return of fans to stadiums,” Sascoc president Barry Hendricks told TimesLive on Wednesday.

“They are going to get together later this week for discussions on how we are going to reduce the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“From Sascoc's point of view, we are looking at having at least 50% of fans inside stadiums, but what is important is that those spectators must be vaccinated. That is our position.”

Hendricks said the committee is due to meet this week. He said he believes Sascoc's request would not be unreasonable because a similar stand has been adopted at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“The committee is meeting later this week but I am not in a position to give an indication of when they are going to meet with sport minister Nathi Mthethwa," he said.

“The way matters are unraveling nationally, we can safely look at February to get the necessary amendments to the Disaster Management Act in place by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

“We have consulted. If you look at what is happening at the Africa Cup of Nations you can see fans are allowed in stadiums and some venues are almost full.