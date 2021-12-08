Currie Cup may prove temporary lifebuoy for SA teams amid URC uncertainty

SA's United Rugby Championship (URC) franchises are likely to go into the new year facing an uncertain playing schedule in the cross-continental competition.

Travel restrictions in the face of rising Covid-19 infection rates have seen the country red-listed, and the January 7 or 8 resumption for SA's teams in the URC appears in danger of being pushed back.

Officials last weekend lamented the uncertainty and the protracted time players may have to spend on the sidelines. The launch of the Currie Cup in the second week of January, however, may prove a lifeline not just to shake the post-Christmas excess, but to sharpen skills and minds should there should be a delay in SA teams' return to the URC.

Though dates are yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated the Currie Cup will kick off on January 14.

The competition has an earlier slot as SA rugby aligns with the demands of its international commitments in the URC. Players are contracted in an annual cycle from July 1 to June 30.

The Currie Cup could prove, certainly the initial stages, a welcome outlet for franchise coaches.