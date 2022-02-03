Boxing personalities relive fond memories with late Dumile Mateza

Mateza will also be remembered for love for singing

Boxing personalities who worked with departed veteran broadcaster and celebrated boxing, cricket and rugby commentator Dumile Mateza relived fond memories they had with the larger than life man who became popular for referring to sporting personalities as “Unkabi”.



Mateza died on Tuesday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto after a battle with colon cancer...