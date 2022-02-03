Boxing personalities relive fond memories with late Dumile Mateza
Mateza will also be remembered for love for singing
Boxing personalities who worked with departed veteran broadcaster and celebrated boxing, cricket and rugby commentator Dumile Mateza relived fond memories they had with the larger than life man who became popular for referring to sporting personalities as “Unkabi”.
Mateza died on Tuesday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto after a battle with colon cancer...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.