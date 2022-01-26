Komphela remembered as a revolutionary who fought for transformation and unity in sport

The late Butana Komphela has been remembered by those who had close working relations with him as a revolutionary fighter for transformation who dedicated much of his life to unity in sports and was never afraid to speak his mind on contentious issues.

Komphela passed away in Bloemfontein on Monday at the age of 65.

“I met comrade Butana when he was deployed from the Free State provincial legislature to parliament and became the chairperson of the sports and recreation portfolio committee in early 2000 and 2001,” said Cedric Frolick.

“I have very fond memories of comrade Butana. We used to travel together daily from work and we became very close.

“Although we did not see each other very often lately, we were always in contact and formed a very strong bond with one another.”

Frolick, chairperson of chairpersons in the national assembly, was then whip of a committee chaired by Komphela and has fond memories of a working relationship he shared with a “trusted friend and comrade”.

Komphela served as chairperson of the committee until 2011 when he returned to the Free State provincial legislature as an MEC.

Komphela led the committee with distinction during difficult times, said Frolick.

“At that time the sports and recreation committee was very vocal on the issues of transformation, especially in codes that faced transformation such as cricket, rugby and so on.

“Comrade Butana made sure we didn’t leave any stone unturned to ensure sports administrators and members of the executive at the time would feel the pressure and the need to transform, and also for women participation in the different sporting codes.”

Former sports minister Ngconde Balfour also shared fond memories of his relationship and dealings with Komphela.

“When I heard about his passing I said it is a sad day. Go well Butana. Rest in peace," said Balfour, who was minister of sport from June 1999 until April 2004 before moving to correctional services.

“My condolences go to Butana Komphela’s family and to a lot of people who knew him."

Balfour had just completed his successful five-year term, the only sports minister to do so, when Komphela joined the sports portfolio committee.

“He came after me, but the respect and warmth he showed to me even after I had left the sports ministry was enough for me to like him a lot,” said Balfour.

“We worked together with Cedric Frolick and Cheeky Watson on a lot of things, but quietly away from the glare. I think Cedric, who I know loves sports, will talk a lot about those days.”

Frolick said Komphela was a revolutionary fighter for transformation in sport and leaves behind a rich legacy.

“He was not afraid to speak his mind and because of that we became targets in certain media who are anti-transformation in sport but he didn’t care about that. He simply forged ahead and provided great leadership,” said Frolick.

Komphela was known for his forthright manner and outspokenness on contentious sports issues, particularly in cricket and rugby.

He was one of the leading voices calling for the removal of the Springbok emblem on the national rugby team’s jersey during his time as the chair of the sports portfolio committee.

Komphela was unshaken in his position that the national rugby team should ditch the Springbok emblem and wear the Proteas one like all other national teams.

During a national sports indaba in Durban in October 2008, Komphela said there will be “no negotiation” on the abolishment of the more than 100-year-old symbol that used to be worn by SA’s whites-only national sporting teams during apartheid.

“The Springbok divides us,” Komphela told the sports indaba delegates.

“We have a responsibility to unite our country on one national emblem.”

The Springboks emblem is n place after the governing ANC and the main opposition DA rejected repeated calls by led by legislators to scrap the emblem after the advent of democracy in 1994.

Butana's views on the Springboks emblem were not received well by many inside and outside the ANC.

“I remember myself and Butana were not very popular among some of our own comrades who felt we were putting undue pressure on sports administrators to transform,” said Frolick.

“Usually we would engage our own comrades inside the committee and outside for them to understand where we are coming from with these matters.”

In 2007, Komphela led a vociferous pushback when the SABC was about to lose broadcast rights, which the Premier Soccer League later sold to pay-TV giant SuperSport.

Komphela said at the time “this deal was pushed by greed” and “it will only serve to deprive our people of the right to watch SA football”.

Balfour said Komphela was a principled leader who could not be moved from a position which he believed was just.

“Butana was very stubborn and if he grabbed an issue with his teeth he did not let go,” chuckled Balfour.

“He would not let go of something he thought was correct. A very humble and warm person but if you wanted to take on Butana then you should know your facts. Don’t take him on in public because he will tear you into shreds.”

There is also the human side of Butana, said Frolick.

“Butana was a very strong and outspoken person but he was very soft hearted, especially when it came to people who are marginalised in society.

“ He taught me one thing which he always said to me. He would say ‘if you must take sides between the strong and the weak always take the side of the weak, because they must also become strong to compete with the stronger'.

“There was a veteran political activist we worked with in the committee, the late Cassim Saloojee, who used to say, and Butana adopted that approach in meetings, ‘ I am polite by nature but deadly serious when it comes to issues of transformation'."

Frolick said Komphela’s legacy is there for all to see and today’s youth are reaping the benefits.

“Komphela played a huge part in the soccer World Cup in SA in 2010. For it to happen I remember we had to pass a special vote and Butana provided great leadership in ensuring those bills were processed to ensure the World Cup could take place in SA.

“Another legacy he leaves behind was that we must have a Super Rugby franchise in the Eastern Cape and we fought for that to happen,” said Frolick.

“With comrade Butana we also played a key role in ensuring a soccer World Cup stadium, working with the late sports minister [Makhenkesi] Stofile, to ensure there is a legacy project such as the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“There were lots of opposition but we made a business case for that stadium to exist.

“ I know one of the things that will make comrade Butana rest in peace is for SA Rugby to reinstate and resuscitate Eastern Province rugby together with Border so they can play at the top of the Currie Cup and in the European competition. Those challenges are still there.”

Chair of the portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture Beauty Dlulane said Komphela was an activist who led from the front.

Dlulane said Komphela was an advocate of effective sports administration and always held the executive and administrators accountable.

This often set him on a collision course with administrators in parliament.

“Mr Khompela left an indelible and a shining legacy in parliament, particularly in committees where he was deployed,” said Dlulane.

“He will always be remembered for being a servant of the people and a patriot.”

Sefora Ntombela, premier of Free State where Komphela served as MEC for police, roads and transport, social development as well as health after leaving the national assembly in 2011, said his untimely death left her devastated.

“I have known him for many years and had the pleasure of working with him when we served as MECs in the Free State provincial government,” said Ntombela.

“I am absolutely devastated by this terrible news, as are the people of the province. Komphela has left an indelible mark and his name and memory shall forever be etched in our hearts.”

