SA rugby austerity bites … everywhere

South Africa’s rugby franchises are increasingly feeling the pinch. Even those who have owners with pockets as deep as mineshafts have had to bow to austerity measures.

SA Rugby’s commitment to drive down the wage bill in their players’ ranks is already taking effect.

Alan Zondagh, who vacated the position of director of rugby at the Bulls at the end of last month, gave a glimpse at what the belt-tightening entails.

“The landscape has changed completely,” said Zondagh. “We are going to have less contracted players. We are going to lose our best players. Last year 54 under-19s were contracted at the Bulls; this year it will only be four, maybe five,” said Zondagh.

That, however, should not necessarily be seen as a sign of doom and gloom. Zondagh is adamant that although the country will lose some players, a different breed of professional is likely to emerge.

“Having fewer contracted players is not a bad thing. We need to be more streetwise. Guys who leave school can’t just expect to pick up a professional contract,” he said.

“Post-school you have to invest five years in a player to prepare him for Super Rugby. It is different in some positions like flyhalf where you can get a Pat Lambie, Frans Steyn. It is exciting.”