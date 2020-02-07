Would-be DA leader Mbali Ntuli blasts her own party

DA politician Mbali Ntuli has accused the current party leadership led by Helen Zille of running the party like their own. Ntuli says under Zille, the party has lost its fairness, saying the current crop of leaders are making serious decisions without consulting other top party members.

Speaking at a press conference where she officially launched her campaign for the top leadership position, Ntuli said it was concerning how the party’s draft policy document was not discussed widely.

She said the draft policy document, which was presented by the DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya last week, was a decision by only a few people.

The document will guide discussions at the party’s policy conference in May where new party leadership will also get elected.

“We must build this party and bring this fairness in a way that every member gets to participate in its processes. It can’t just be a few leaders that decide what is it that we believe and decide our policy decisions for us. That’s not fair,” Ntuli said.

According to Ntuli, the process that guided the policy was unfair as it excluded branches and other structures who did not have a sight of the document before it was released.

“I do think we should have had sight of the draft policies ourselves as the members before they were given to the media. And that’s exactly what I’m talking about when I say we need to make the party fair and the broader membership of the party needs to be involved because otherwise what you have is a situation that becomes acrimonious unnecessarily when we actually could have just gone about the way of letting branches and structures actually participate in this process.”