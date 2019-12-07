How SuperSport-PSL broadcast rights deal changed the game forever

It used to be that a Bafana Bafana match would not go by without the masses pulling their chairs closer to the television to sit in a trance of some Doctor Khumalo magic or to see the boy wonder Benni McCarthy blast past hapless defences.

The same applied to Proteas and Springbok games, especially the ones of massive national importance, such as World Cups and major international competitions.

In 2007 the ground shook beneath the sports broadcast rights game when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and SuperSport rights deal opened SA up to the world of mega-money broadcast rights deals. But it also ushered in the age of blackouts.

MultiChoice group executive chairperson Imtiaz Patel, who was the CEO at the time, pioneered the five-year R1bn PSL rights deal. The teacher-turned cricket administrator had a vision for a truly super sports offering once he joined SuperSport in 1999.