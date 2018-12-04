South Africa’s Super Rugby franchises will take on an even more comical edge next season when the four teams dress as Marvel Superheroes.

The kit designs will be revealed at a later stage.

“Marvel Super Heroes are among the most loved and recognisable characters in the world‚ very much like local Super Rugby players and clubs‚” said Luke Roberts‚ Retail Director for The Walt Disney Company Africa.

“Whether it’s Spider-Man’s genius and agility‚ Thor’s strength and endurance‚ Captain America’s honour and strategy or Black Panther’s speed and stamina‚ we are thrilled to collaborate with clubs in this year’s South African Conference Super Rugby‚ aligning these character attributes with our own iconic teams.”