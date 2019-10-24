AfriForum to prosecute former Sars boss Tom Moyane for alleged 'ninja-like' assault

He said AfriForum had obtained a nolle prosequi certificate - a declaration that the NPA would no longer pursue the case - enabling it to conduct a private prosecution.

“Some people are just untouchable. We decided to assist the family and prosecute. We have obtained a certificate. We are going to take steps for Moyane to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court,” said Nel.

A medical report by a doctor at Helen Joseph Hospital dated May 15, according to the 2018 Sunday Times report, indicated that the women had suffered a bruised jaw‚ a cut to the inside of a cheek and a bruised abdomen.

AfriForum also announced that it had served an application on the NPA and justice minister to compel the NPA to decide whether to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema for alleged corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the On-Point scandal.

AfriForum said the NPA had delayed, for more than a year, on deciding whether to prosecute Malema.

“It is disconcerting that we must resort to compelling the NPA to do their job. This matter was in the court roll. A senior prosecutor decided to prosecute but there has been no decision by the NPA. I have no intention to embarrass the NPA. We implored them to re-enrol the matter otherwise we’ll take steps,” Nel said.