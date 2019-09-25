Rugby

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus rings the changes for Namibia clash

By Liam Del Carme - 25 September 2019 - 09:21
Rassie Erasmus (Head Coach) of South Africa during the South African national rugby team announcement at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel on September 18, 2019 in Urayasu, Japan.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made sweeping changes to his side to play Namibia in a Rugby World Cup pool match in the city of Toyota on Saturday.

He made 13 changes to the starting line-up with Schalk Brits set to captain to the side again. Interestingly‚ Brits will not play hooker but No 8.

Springbok team to play Namibia – Warrick Gelant; S’bu Nkosi‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Frans Steyn‚ Makazole Mapimpi; Elton Jantjies‚ Herschel Jantjies; Schalk Brits (captain)‚ Francois Louw‚ Kwagga Smith; Lood de Jager‚ RG Snyman; Vincent Koch‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira. Substitutes: Steven Kitshoff‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Siya Kolisi‚ Franco Mostert; Cobus Reinach‚ Damian de Allende‚ Cheslin Kolbe.

More to follow......

