×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Top Proteas must play opening rounds of CSA T20 Challenge

23 February 2024 - 09:50
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram, seen here lifting the SA20 trophy, will be among a host of nationally contracted players available for the opening weekend of the CSA T20 Challenge.
Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram, seen here lifting the SA20 trophy, will be among a host of nationally contracted players available for the opening weekend of the CSA T20 Challenge.
Image: Nic Bothma/Sportzpics

South Africa’s nationally contracted players, including IPL-bound Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada, have been instructed to play in the opening week of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge before they jet off for more lucrative assignments in India. 

The Proteas must avail themselves for two to three matches in the opening week of the competition, which will give it a significant boost, even as it — as with all the other domestic competitions — is still without a sponsor. 

The tournament, which starts on March 8, featuring all eight Division 1 teams, will be played on a home and away basis and will last seven weeks, finishing with a final on April 28. The remaining nationally contracted players who aren’t heading to the IPL will be available for the whole T20 Challenge. 

The IPL confirmed on Thursday that it starts on March 22 and will run until May 26, with the final played just five days before the start of the T20 World Cup in the US and in the Caribbean.

South Africa plays its opening match in that competition on June 3 against Sri Lanka in New York. The Proteas are also scheduled to play three T20 Internationals against the West Indies in May, which will be the last part of their warm-up for the World Cup.

Rob Walter, the Proteas’s limited-overs coach, earlier said the tournament would provide a last opportunity for players — not involved in the IPL — to make a push for World Cup selection. 

For others, such as Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi, who are involved in the Pakistan Super League, the domestic tournament will create the chance to maintain rhythm and get more game time, with the World Cup in mind. 

Van der Dussen has continued with the excellent form he showed in the SA20 by making half centuries in two of his first three matches for Lahore Qalanders in the PSL.

Hendricks, who struggled in the SA20, earned a player-of-the-match award for the Multan Sultans, making an unbeaten 78 and backed that up with another half century. 

Van der Dussen and Hendricks, who play for the Central Gauteng Lions, are in the race for a top-order spot in the Proteas squad, with their teammate Ryan Rickelton, who was the leading run-scorer in the SA20. The PSL ends on March 18, leaving another month of play in the T20 Challenge for the Lions pair, and Shamsi, who will return to the Northerns Titans. 

One player who’s return to play will be closely monitored is fast bowler Anrich Nortjé, who has indicated he wants to play for the Warriors before heading to India. Nortje last played in September, injuring his back in the second ODI against Australia. A fit Nortje will provide Walter with a surfeit of fast-bowling options for the World Cup.

Besides Rabada and Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee — who missed the SA20 after developing a pelvic inflammation in the first Test against India — has been training in the nets at SuperSport Park this week. Ottniel Baartman, the bowler of the tournament in the SA20, and Nandre Burger are strong candidates for World Cup selection.

In addition, there is Marco Jansen, who displayed his value for the champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape team and was named the “Rising Star” of this season’s SA20. 

David Miller won’t be available for the Dolphins because he is getting married.

Proteas live in hope after another difficult day Down Under

As cricket in South Africa partied and dished out millions in cash at Newlands on Saturday night, 11,000km away, the team supposedly representing the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Harsh lessons for Wolvaardt's Proteas in record Test defeat Down Under

South Africa suffered an innings and 284-run defeat to Australia in the one-off Test in Perth on Saturday.
Sport
5 days ago

Great Danes shine for Proteas against New Zealand

South Africa skittled New Zealand's tail to dismiss their hosts for 211 and take a shock first-innings lead of 31 runs on day two of the second Test ...
Sport
6 days ago

More schedule challenges for SA20 in the next year: Graeme Smith

The SA20’s reliance on South Africa’s best cricket talent allows the competition to maintain a stronger sense of legitimacy even as the proliferation ...
Sport
1 week ago

Kapp underlines all-round greatness in Proteas’ first ODI victory against Australia

Marizanne Kapp produced another superhuman effort as the Proteas claimed another first on their tour to Australia by defeating the world champions in ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Batters face uphill struggle as Proteas battle to stay in touch with Black Caps

Despite trailing by 431 runs at the end of the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand, Proteas captain Neil Brand believes his team are ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

India end Junior Proteas’ hopes of a home World Cup final

Remarkable knocks from Indian captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas ensured South Africa’s hopes of lifting the ICC Under-19 World Cup on home soil ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism