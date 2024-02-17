There was certainly improvement with the bat in the second innings suggesting at least some of the lessons from the first, when they were bowled out for 76 in 31.2 overs, had been absorbed. The second innings lasted three times longer, with Chloe Tryon and Delmi Tucker, one of the four debutants, making half-centuries.
In addition, Tazmin Brits, usually such an aggressive batter, reined herself in spending nearly three hours at the crease to score 31. She shared a partnership of 96 with Tucker, which started after another top-order collapse on Friday, when the Proteas had slumped to 13/3.
Tucker went on to make 64, a gritty effort which she spent fours compiling and her disappointment was clear when she clipped a delivery from Ashleigh Gardner straight back to her.
Tryon, who made her debut in 2014 against India — one of just three Tests the Proteas women have played in the last decade — also scored 64, an innings that again showed patience, before she was bowled by Sutherland.
Harsh lessons for Wolvaardt's Proteas in record Test defeat Down Under
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images
South Africa suffered an innings and 284-run defeat to Australia in the one-off Test in Perth on Saturday.
It was the second-highest margin of victory by an innings in women’s Tests, and exposed the enormous gulf in class and especially experience between the two sides in the longer format. Australia claimed a 12-4 victory in the multi-format series, having won both of the white-ball series — earning two points for each win there — while victory in the Test saw them pick up four points.
“We were outplayed in all facets, but it was a great experience for us,” said skipper Laura Wolvaardt
The depth in Australia’s personnel illustrated another massive difference between the two teams. They were able to leave out the likes of Jess Jonassen and Meg Schutt, and still had enough match-winners to overwhelm the Proteas.
Beth Mooney, who was named player of the series for her five half-centuries across the formats, and Alyssa Healy shared a crucial partnership of 155 after Australia had slumped to 13/3.
Then there was Sutherland, the player of the Test match who scored 210 and took five wickets, while 20-year-old fast bowler Darcie Brown took a first innings five-for.
South Africa’s primary match-winner, Marizanne Kapp was missing with illness, and her absence left an enormous hole in the team that no one filled.
While the majority of the Proteas players will head home to finish up the domestic season ahead of a home series against Sri Lanka at the end of March, Wolvaardt, Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk will travel to India to take part in the second season of the Women’s Professional League.
