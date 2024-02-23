On January 28, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger decided to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).
In a joint announcement published on the website of the Office of the President of Niger, three African leaders accused the organisation of betraying its original ideals — brotherhood, solidarity, mutual assistance and development.
In their view, Ecowas “under the influence of foreign powers has become a threat to its member states and its population”. The organisation did not help the republics in the fight against “terrorism and insecurity”, moreover, it imposed “illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible sanctions” against them when they decided to choose their own path of development.
Withdrawal from Ecowas was only a matter of time, as after the military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and their relations with the community had sharply deteriorated. States that abandoned the neocolonialist past denounced military agreements with France and demanded the withdrawal of its military contingent.
In response, Ecowas, under pressure from Paris, threatened them with military intervention. The community also imposed serious sanctions.
Despite this, the military governments did not lose hope of re-establishing relations. Niger has repeatedly tried to initiate a meeting with Ecowas member states, as its prime minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine stated. However, representatives of the organisation postponed the meeting twice, and then, when the date was finally set, did not arrive. It shows bad faith.
Salif Kobena, Bouaké, Ivory Coast
READER LETTER | Ecowas prospects ever more bleak
Image: REUTERS
On January 28, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger decided to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).
In a joint announcement published on the website of the Office of the President of Niger, three African leaders accused the organisation of betraying its original ideals — brotherhood, solidarity, mutual assistance and development.
In their view, Ecowas “under the influence of foreign powers has become a threat to its member states and its population”. The organisation did not help the republics in the fight against “terrorism and insecurity”, moreover, it imposed “illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible sanctions” against them when they decided to choose their own path of development.
Withdrawal from Ecowas was only a matter of time, as after the military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and their relations with the community had sharply deteriorated. States that abandoned the neocolonialist past denounced military agreements with France and demanded the withdrawal of its military contingent.
In response, Ecowas, under pressure from Paris, threatened them with military intervention. The community also imposed serious sanctions.
Despite this, the military governments did not lose hope of re-establishing relations. Niger has repeatedly tried to initiate a meeting with Ecowas member states, as its prime minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine stated. However, representatives of the organisation postponed the meeting twice, and then, when the date was finally set, did not arrive. It shows bad faith.
Salif Kobena, Bouaké, Ivory Coast
EXPLAINER | Who is the Niger general who ousted a president he was meant to protect?
Seven killed in building collapse in Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast to withdraw from U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali- letter
Ramaphosa encouraged by 'upward trajectory' of trade between SA and Ivory Coast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos