Cricket

Kapp underlines all-round greatness in Proteas’ first ODI victory against Australia

07 February 2024 - 17:50
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Marizanne Kapp top scored with 75 and then claimed three wickets as SA defeated Ausrtralia for the first time in ODIs.
Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Marizanne Kapp produced another superhuman effort as the Proteas Women claimed another first on their tour to Australia by defeating the world champions in the second ODI in Sydney on Wednesday. 

Kapp, still struggling with the effects of a nasty blow to her elbow from last Saturday’s ODI in Adelaide, starred with bat and ball. She top scored with 75 and then took three wickets to help South Africa defeat the ODI world champions by 84 runs on the Duckworth Lewis Stern method. 

South Africa claimed their first T20 International win against Australia in Canberra 10 days ago. 

The 34-year-old underwent treatment in the days leading up to Wednesday’s encounter after she was hit on her left elbow by an errant throw from the boundary shortly after reaching her 50 in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

“It felt fine this morning [Wednesday] when I woke and when I got to the ground it was really sore again,” Kapp said. “But the medical team has been amazing to be able to get me on the park and I’m over the moon to be part of an amazing team performance.” 

In a rain-interrupted match at the North Sydney Oval, South Africa were in early trouble after again being put in to bat by Alyssa Healey, who won her fifth toss in a row. Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed in the first over.

Three lengthy rain breaks saw the match reduced to 46 overs a side, with South Africa able to post 229/6, thanks mainly to Kapp, whose innings lasted 87 balls and included a dozen boundaries. 

Two partnerships of 46 for the fourth and fifth wickets with Sune Luus, who made 19, and Nadine de Klerk, with 14, and then a 45-run stand for the sixth wicket with Chloe Tryon got South Africa to a competitive total. 

Kapp turned it into a winning one with a stunning opening burst, dismissing Healey, Phoebe Litchfield and the dangerous Beth Mooney — the latter with a jaffer that swung back late through the left hand batter’s defences.

Drawing inspiration from one of the modern greats of the women’s game, seamers Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx, playing in their second and fourth ODIs respectively, claimed two wickets apiece.

“I can’t heap enough praise on Marizanne Kapp, she was exceptional today. To have a player who can do all that for us is absolutely amazing,” said Wolvaardt. 

South Africa’s victory earned them two points in the multi-format series and saw them move to four points, with Australia ahead on six. 

The final ODI will also take place in Sydney on Saturday before the series moves to Perth for a one-off Test starting at the WACA on February 15.

