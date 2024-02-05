Batters face uphill struggle as Proteas battle to stay in touch with Black Caps
Despite trailing by 431 runs at the end of the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand, Proteas captain Neil Brand believes his team are not out of contention yet.
“I still feel that we can do something special here,” Brand said after Monday’s play. He has to stay positive, as do his teammates, but the truth is the Proteas are in a Kimberley-sized hole at the Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.
Getting through 28 overs, as they had to do in the final session on Monday, was always going to be difficult, especially as New Zealand’s substantial first innings total of 511 meant Tim Southee would be able to set aggressive fields.
The Black Caps bowlers, however, were smart with their lines in particular, targeting the stumps, something the South African seamers, with the exception of medium pacer Ruan de Swardt didn’t do enough of when they bowled. It left SA 80/4, with Brand and Zubayr Hamza a touch unfortunate to lose their wickets.
South Africa could have afforded the loss of two batters in that session, but four leaves a staggering amount of work to do, even though batting on day three is forecast to be easier by the majority of local experts.
The problem is South Africa will have to bat last on a pitch that Brand showed was beginning to assist the spin. Although the majority of his six wicket haul, which included that of top scorer Rachin Ravindra, who made 240, were the result of New Zealand’s aggressive play, one wicket showed the peril awaiting the Proteas.
Brand got one to spin out of the rough to bowl Mitchel Santner, New Zealand’s front-line left-arm spinner, who was later lucky to get the wicket of Hamza, but will play an increasingly prominent role in the remainder of the match.
The Proteas have 16 wickets to play with and will have to display every iota of skill to keep a disciplined New Zealand attack at bay.
“We are one partnership away from being back in the game. We've played the extra batter and hopefully we can put that to good use,” said Brand.
That selection of an extra batter is at the expense of a front-line spinner, meaning Dane Piedt and Shaun von Berg are carrying drinks. It left Brand having to carry a heavy workload with the ball — bowling 26 overs for his 6/119 — a toll that probably played a roll in his dismissal when he batted.
“It’s been a tough grind,” Brand said of the first two days of play. “But we didn’t expect anything less. We gave them a couple of chances which didn’t help.”
Nevertheless it’s been enjoyable. “Whenever you get down on yourself you look up at the crowd and it’s just amazing to be on a ground like this doing what you love.”
Besides Brand and Raynard van Tonder, there were good signs from the rest of the Proteas batters on Monday. Ed Moore was typically assertive and Hamza played within himself.
David Bedingham, aside from the opportunity he gave when pulling upward against Kyle Jamieson, a chance which was spilled by Matt Henry, produced more classical shotmaking, although there were signs of frustration, with New Zealand’s clever fielding positions cutting off a few boundary-bound drives.
Those are the kind of “small wins” the Proteas batters need to take if they are to stretch this game into a fifth day and “do something special,” as their captain believes they can.