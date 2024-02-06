India end Junior Proteas’ hopes of a home World Cup final

Remarkable knocks from Indian captain Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas ensured South Africa’s hopes of lifting the ICC Under-19 World Cup on home soil disappeared into thin air despite a late fight as they lost by two wickets in their semifinal on Tuesday.

Saharan scored 81 runs off 124 balls at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and led from the front. Dhas put out an impressive 96 runs as defending champions India chased down a target of 245 with seven balls left and booked their place in the final.

They will face the winners of Thursday's semifinal between Australia or Pakistan on Sunday at the same ground.

India had the worst possible start as they lost their opener Adarsh Singh for a golden duck off the bowling of South Africa's next superstar Kwena Maphaka.

Tristan Luus put on a show and ripped through the Indian top order with ease.

He accounted for the dismissal of India’s star batter in the tournament, Musheer Khan for 4 then Arshin Kulkarni (12) and Priyanshu Moliya (5), leaving the visitors reeling on 32/4 by the 12th over.