×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Brevis and Hermann given chance to shine for SA A in Sri Lanka

26 April 2023 - 08:51
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Jordan Hermann's outstanding form for the Warriors and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 was rewarded with a call up to the SA A side for the tour to Sri Lanka
Jordan Hermann's outstanding form for the Warriors and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 was rewarded with a call up to the SA A side for the tour to Sri Lanka
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Shukri Conrad’s search for greater batting depth, particularly of the dynamic variety, led to the inclusion of youngsters Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke in the SA A squad for the three-week trip to Sri Lanka in June. 

Hermann, 21, and Brevis, who turns 20 on Saturday, fit the brief of the kind of players Conrad believes can fulfil the more aggressive style he wants the Proteas to apply, while Breetzke, 24, has in the past few seasons provided evidence of the consistency needed to go alongside his rich talent.

“The squad reflects the next crop of players emerging from our pipeline. We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer,” Conrad said in a statement released by Cricket SA.  

“The tour will provide the opportunity for those players, together with the younger Proteas, to put their skills to the test in highly competitive, international conditions. It will also serve to strengthen the batting depth in the red-ball department as we build towards the Test series against India later this year.”  

With the Proteas not involved in any Test cricket until the end of the year against India, the tour to Sri Lanka is vital to ensure newer Test players like Tony de Zorzi, who will captain the team, and Gerald Coetzee, continue to get miles in their legs. 

The tour will consist of three One-Day matches, which the hosts are likely to use to get their players prepared for the ICC World Cup qualifying competition that will be played in Zimbabwe, and two four-day matches.     

Keegan Petersen will be keen to build some confidence, while Kyle Verreynne’s inclusion offers him the best opportunity to stake a claim for a recall to the Test side after he was unfortunate to be dropped for the series against West Indies. 

SA A: Tony de Zorzi (capt), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams. 

SA A Tour to Sri Lanka Itinerary  

One-Day Matches 

June 4: First OD Match, Kandy  

June 6: Second OD Match, Kandy 

8 June 8: Third OD Match, Kandy

June 12-15: First Four-Day March, Dambulla 

June 19-22: Second Four-Day Match, Dambulla  

The pain of missing out on Proteas' world cup heroics

Professional athletes almost every time want to play in the big matches and tournaments but that's not always the case as it's not something they ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Buoyant mood around cricket in SA uplifting

While the Proteas still wait for final confirmation about the last automatic berth for this year’s World Cup, the change in mood around cricket in SA ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Markram makes merry as Proteas close in on World Cup qualification

It’s a reflection of Aiden Markram’s weirdly modest return in the ODI format that the 175 he scored in Sunday’s final ODI against the Netherlands ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Rain, over-rate management threats to Proteas’ World Cup qualification

Enough water has flowed under the bridge that South Africa’s T20 World Cup defeat to the Netherlands in Adelaide no longer causes sleepless nights ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi