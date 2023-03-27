Hendricks pays tribute to De Kock's historic innings

"It was unbelievable and with Quinton on the other hand playing the way he did and I could just play the second fiddle. It was special to be a part of," Hendricks told the media.
"That’s the Quinny I know. In cricket, it doesn’t come off all the time and fortunately for him, it came off when the team needed it the most. That’s how he plays and the wicket was good again which allowed for his stroke play; it was one of those days he found the middle. It was a special inning to witness on the other hand," he said.
Hendricks said the second T20 match was equivalent to the famous 438 game. He said that Kagiso Rabada paid homage to Jacques Kallis's "They're about 10 runs short" statement to his teammates after they were taken to the cleaners by the Aussies in the game.
“When we walked off the field, KG said they were 10 runs short, it probably relates to Jacques Kallis’s comment. We managed to get over the line and play this incredible game. It was equivalent to the 438 game. To be part of it was brilliant," Hendricks said.
With the series tied at 1-1, The Proteas and Windies will play the third T20 on Tuesday at the Wanderers (6pm).
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks says it was special to witness Quinton de Kock's innings from the other side of the crease in their six-wicket win over the West Indies in Sunday's T20 international at SuperSport Park.
Hendricks and De Kock opened the batting for SA's innings as they were tasked to chase 259 after the Windies posted a total of 258/6 in their innings, thanks to a brilliant knock by Johnson Charles who scored 118 off 46 deliveries.
The target put up by the West Indies was the highest in T20 international history and the Proteas managed to chase it down, reaching 259/4 with seven balls left to spare in their allotted overs. The Proteas now hold the T20 and ODI world records, after their 438/9 chasing Australia's 434/4 at the Wanderers in 2006 in the 50-over format.
On Sunday at Centurion, De Kock and Hendricks were instrumental in the chase; they formed a 152 partnership to give the team a platform to finish the game. De Kock was the star of the match, he got his first T20 ton from 44 balls. Hendricks, who struck 11 fours and two sixes to reach 68 off 28 balls, described De Kocks knock as special.
