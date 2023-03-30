×

Cricket

Walter prepared for pressure-cooker ODIs against the Dutch

SA need to win series to secure a World Cup berth

30 March 2023 - 08:12
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Rob Walters (coach) of South Africa during the 3rd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and West Indies at DP World Wanderers Stadium on March 28, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter says hes looking forward to seeing how his players respond in the high stakes one-day international (ODI) series against the Netherlands. 

SA will take on the Dutch in two ODIs tomorrow at Willmore Park (1pm) in Benoni and a Pink ODI on Sunday at the Wanderers. Walter’s team need to win the series to secure a place in this year’s World Cup in India. 

Even though there’s been encouragement in how the Proteas have played in the matches against England and the West Indies, they are yet to play a match with plenty on the line. The last time they played a high-calibre match was last year when they were knocked out by the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. 

With a spot in the World Cup at stake, Walter is keen to see if his troops will play the attacking brand of cricket they have adopted in a crucial match. 

“To be honest, I’m excited about these two 50-over games because one these are big games for the team and the context of what they mean,” Walter told the media.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the team respond in this pressurised situation and how we can still adopt our game plan in two must-win games for us. I’m looking forward to seeing how the team respond and play our brand of cricket when it really counts,” he said. 

Walter oversaw the tour of the West Indies and got to see first-hand what his team is about for the first time since his appointment. The former New Zealand coach is pleased with what he’s seen but has stressed that there’s room for improvement. 

“We have already discussed a fair few positives, I thought we fielded really well across the 50 over and T20 series,” Walter said. 

“The batting has had some standout moments, the bowling as well at times and we’ve had areas we have had to brush upon. I’m positive about the cricket that we are playing, I think that from where we are now and where we want to get to is not a long way.  It’s just some skill execution stuff and skill development areas and game plan, things which are not that difficult to improve on,” said the SA white ball coach. 

