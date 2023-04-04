Buoyant mood around cricket in SA uplifting

While the Proteas still wait for final confirmation about the last automatic berth for this year’s World Cup, the change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
As many of them head to India for the IPL – some on Sunday night, others late yesterday – it is with smiles on their faces. They did what they needed to against the Netherlands, winning both matches and giving their overall net-run rate a boost. Even if they have to reassemble in June to go to Zimbabwe for the ICC qualifying tournament, they will do so as a happy bunch.
“These are a great bunch of guys, it’s great to spend time with them,” said Aiden Markram, whose 175 on Sunday offered yet more proof of not only his change in fortunes but the team’s too. “We are on a good journey and if we can keep growing as a team, keep striving, that is where we are going to be our best."
“We’ve played some nice cricket, but by no means our best cricket, which is exciting,” said new limited overs coach Rob Walter after his first two series in charge.
He pointed out the importance of the role played by the SA20 tournament in changing what had been a mostly negative tone around South African cricket.
“It raised the general interest in the game, the crowds were significant, the quality of the cricket was high and there was definitely some momentum coming out of that and we were able to jump on it against England and that has continued,” he said.
The bonds formed between the players and the public in the new competition were strengthened through the Proteas playing in some of the country’s smaller centres like East London, Kimberley and Potchefstroom.
“The crowds have been vociferous, it’s been great to see the unity on the grass banks,” Walter said. “The stuff we’ve spoken about as a team is that we are in a privileged position to inspire and unite our country through sport and to never take that for granted. For someone who has been out of the game in South Africa for seven years, to see the difference in the people watching the game has been awesome and heart-warming.”
With everyone going their separate ways – including Walter who is heading to the bush for a week with his family, who have joined him here from New Zealand – the onus is on ensuring the tone set in the last few months is continued, even for those playing in the Indian Premier League.
“Each player must have a clear directive in terms of what they’d like to get out of it for South Africa. It’s a great opportunity for them to play under pressure and to develop their skills.
“It’s a high level they are playing all the time, so to manage those high-pressure moments and do well under those circumstances can only bode well for our team. I’m looking to see if the guys are imparting the same style of play as we have been demanding.”
Should Ireland not beat Bangladesh in all three matches in their series in Chelmsford in May, meaning SA reach the World Cup and don't have to play the qualifiers in June, the next time the Proteas will be seen in action is August when they play Australia in five ODIs.
Buoyant mood around cricket in SA uplifting
Series win against the Netherlands a morale booster
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
