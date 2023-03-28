×

Cricket

SA name strong squad for must-win Netherlands ODIs

SA to face Holland on Friday and Sunday

By Reuters - 28 March 2023 - 08:13
Anrich Nortje of South Africa during the 1st KFC T20 International match between South Africa and West Indies at SuperSport Park on March 25, 2023 in Centurion.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

South Africa have named a full-strength squad for their two One-Day Internationals against the Netherlands with the side needing victory in both to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada return for the matches at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday and The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The hosts must win both to stay on course for the top eight in the World Super League or they could face the World Cup qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June, from where the remaining two teams in the field will earn their spots in India.

"We have named our strongest possible squad for these games given the importance of these matches in the context of qualifying for the Cricket World Cup. We have a job to do and I am confident that with this group of players we can get the job done," new white ball coach Rob Walter said.

SA lost to the Netherlands at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last year in a shock elimination.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen 

Hendricks pays tribute to De Kock's historic innings

Hendricks and De Kock opened the batting for SA's innings as they were tasked to chase 259 after the Windies posted a total of 258/6 in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Proteas' new way looks good, just don't call it 'Wallyball' please

Scoring more than 100 runs between the 15th and 25th overs of an ODI after losing four wickets was certainly a statement of intent by the Proteas ...
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas sharpening aggressive approach – Bavuma

Proteas one-day internationals (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma is happy about the strides his side has taken in playing a more positive brand of cricket.
Sport
6 days ago

