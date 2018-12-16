Cape Town Blitz coach Ashwell Prince says the team that manages to handle pressure the best in Sunday's Mzansi Super League final will be the one that triumphs.

The Cape Town Blitz and Jozi Stars were the best teams in the tournament and they are the deserving finalists.

They'll meet in the tournament's first show-piece game at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Blitz topped the log and earned the automatic home final but in the closing stretch of the tournament‚ the Stars were asking serious questions.

By virtue of finishing second‚ the Stars qualified for the final when Friday's eliminator against the third-placed Paarl Rocks was rained out.

“Both teams have powerful batting line-ups and good bowling so at the end of the day‚ it's all about pressure.

"If you can create pressure for the opposition and try to sustain it for a long enough period‚ hopefully you can force some mistakes from them‚” Prince said.

“We did that first in Johannesburg where we batted first and posted a substantial total and we created some pressure with the ball and they couldn't live with it.