Generations: The Legacy actress in child custody war.

A leading Generations: The Legacy actress has been branded an alcohol abuser and an irresponsible mother by her baby daddy as their legal battle for the custody of their minor child gets ugly.

The baby daddy, a prominent businessman, has gone to the unusual extent of asking the court to track the movements of the actress through her cellphone location to monitor the areas she visits when she is with their child. He said the actress must be tightly monitored when it was her turn to spend time with their child to make sure she was not intoxicated.

"I have recently become aware that the respondent has been seriously abusing alcohol, and am extremely worried that this is rendering her incapable of looking after (name of child withheld) properly, and is, in fact, resulting in emotional harm to (child) and presents danger that respondent will, while under the influence of alcohol, transport (child) in her car," he said in his affidavit.

