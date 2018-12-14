The Tshwane Spartans spectacularly failed to impress in the inaugural Mzansi Super League (MSL) because they could not build momentum‚ according to their captain AB de Villiers.

The Spartans finished second-from-bottom with four wins and six losses‚ failing to reach the playoffs‚ and former Proteas captain De Villiers said the team are disappointed because they wanted to win the tournament.

The Spartans' campaign ended on a disappointing note when they lost to the Durban Heat by two wickets on Wednesday despite De Villiers’s unbeaten knock of 93 off 52 balls‚ which included 11 boundaries and four maximums.

“Obviously it is disappointing because you always want to win cricket matches and winning the tournament was part of our plan‚” said De Villiers‚ who won’t be playing in the forthcoming Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia to spend time with his family.