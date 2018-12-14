If all goes well‚ the name Lutho Sipamla will be synonymous with South African cricket for many years to come.

The 20-year old Eastern Province fast bowler was plucked out of relative obscurity to take the centre stage of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) with the Tshwane Spartans and he impressed many people‚ including the celebrated former Proteas captain AB de Villiers.

“I am very impressed with him‚ I think he has all the credentials to become a serious fast bowler for South Africa in the future‚” said De Villiers.

As he enthused about him‚ De Villiers also urged the public not to put too much pressure on the highly talented youngster from Port Elizabeth because he still has a long way to go in his development.