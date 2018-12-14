Jozi Stars through to Mzansi Super League final after qualifier abandoned due to rain

The Stars made it to the final because they finished second on the log ahead of third placed Rocks during the round robin stages where they won six of their ten matches and ended with 29 points and therefore progress to Sunday's final by virtue of having more points that the Paarl-based side.

Players had gone about their warm-ups with little threat of rain but they could not return to the field from the change rooms for the start of the game as persistent rain started coming down shortly before scheduled start.

The Rocks captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first but no play was permitted and they had to watch helplessly as the Highveld rain poured down non-stop until umpires called the match off at 8.25pm.