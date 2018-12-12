Paarl Rocks off to Jozi for MSL play-off after downing the Giants

Cameron Delport carried the Paarl Rocks on his broad shoulders and wide bat into the Mzansi Super League eliminator against the Jozi Stars on Friday.

His ballistic 45-ball 84 helped the Rocks overhaul the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants' paltry 129/8 within the 16 overs required for the bonus point.

The Rocks won by six wickets with 28 balls to spare to book their ticket to the Wanderers.

The later match between the Tshwane Spartans and the Durban Heat was reduced to an academic exercise.

Delport couldn't see the business through but David Wiese clouted a six off Aaron Phangiso‚ who bowled the crucial 16th over before a wide and two runs finished the job.

Sisanda Magala nearly derailed the third-place chase when he dismissed Delport and Dwayne Bravo in three balls in the 15th over.