Paarl Rocks captain Faf du Plessis was disappointed by a lack of a reserve day that didn't allow his team to have a second bite of the Mzansi Super League eliminator cherry against the Jozi Stars.

Having finished third in the six-team tournament‚ the Rocks were always going to be on a hiding to nothing if the elements intervened.

That was the case on Friday evening at the Wanderers where the weather closed in after a very hot day.

While him and Stars counterpart Dane Vilas were able to exchange the toss‚ a typical Highveld wildcat thunderstorm stretched long enough through the evening to saturate the field to a point where proceedings had to be called off.

The Wanderers drains well but when the game was called off at 8.30 pm‚ there was only 36 minutes before the players could have enough time for a game.

If the rain had stopped completely‚ it would have taken an hour for the outfield to be made ready for play.

“One red flag for me is that when you have three teams in the play-offs‚ you should have a reserve day.

If you had two semi-finals‚ then it's not a problem but Saturday is a spare day and there's nothing happening.

The worst case scenario was the teams playing on Saturday and flying through the night. It's not ideal but when you have a semi-final‚ you'd like to see some cricket because there's only three teams.

"The two strongest teams are in the final though‚” Du Plessis said.

“I've already spoken to tournament director Russell Adams and raised my concerns about it. It's just me offering my five cents because when you have a two against three play-off‚ there should be a spare day that's also available for the final.”

Du Plessis though showered praise on the tournament and it's organisation‚ saying things ran smoothly from an administrative perspective.