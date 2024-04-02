That means all the decisions taken by that board, which was successfully interdicted by NPBPA from taking office in December 12 because Kodwa did not adhere to the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001, were unlawful.
The Boxing Act, which governs the running of professional boxing in SA, says: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing South Africa on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”
Kodwa also withdrew from opposing the NPBPA court application on the matter. The effect of the application last week was that Kodwa revokes the appointment of the board due to lack of consultation with the NPBPA and other associations.
Mahoko added that all decisions, including that board's decision to lift the suspension of Ntlanganiso as Boxing SA's COO by the legitimate board of Boxing SA whose term expired on December 12, were unlawful. "Our contention is that the minister is not complying with the court order," said Mahoko.
Present in court from NPBPA was general secretary Zandile Malinga and head of communications Janie Hebler.
Kodwa's spokesperson Litha Mpondwana's statement reads: "I met with the NPBPA; this meeting was to discuss what is in the best interest of boxing in the county. Both parties agreed that the matter stands down until an amicable solution is found. Both parties have committed to this process in the interest of boxing."
Sports minister, boxing promoters agree to talks outside court
Matter stood down after Kodwa elected negotiations route
The court matter between minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) was stood down in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The reason behind this move was informed by Kodwa's request, through his senior council Norman Arendse, that both parties stand the matter down for early next week to give space for negotiations.
"We agreed and our first meeting for negotiations is tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9am at his office in Pretoria," said NPBPA chairman Ayanda Matiti.
NPBPA deputy chairman and promoter Lebo Mahoko explained that the matter that was supposed to be heard on Tuesday was Kodwa's contempt of court after his appointment of Mandla Ntlanganiso as the accounting authority in February, despite the court order declaring all decisions taken by Boxing SA board members, appointed by Kodwa in November, was null and void.
