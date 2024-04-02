×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Sports minister, boxing promoters agree to talks outside court

Matter stood down after Kodwa elected negotiations route

02 April 2024 - 16:20
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa.
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

The court matter between minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) was stood down in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The reason behind this move was informed by Kodwa's request, through his senior council Norman Arendse, that both parties stand the matter down for early next week to give space for negotiations.

"We agreed and our first meeting for negotiations is tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9am at his office in Pretoria," said NPBPA chairman Ayanda Matiti.

NPBPA deputy chairman and promoter Lebo Mahoko explained that the matter that was supposed to be heard on Tuesday was Kodwa's contempt of court after his appointment of Mandla Ntlanganiso as the accounting authority in February, despite the court order declaring all decisions taken by Boxing SA board members, appointed by Kodwa in November, was null and void.

Malajika has what it takes to be a superstar – Fernandes

When respected boxing trainer Manny Fernandes says International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior bantamweight champion Ricardo "Magic Man" Malajika ...
Sport
11 hours ago

That means all the decisions taken by that board, which was successfully interdicted by NPBPA from taking office in December 12 because Kodwa did not adhere to the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001, were unlawful.

The Boxing Act, which governs the running of professional boxing in SA, says: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing South Africa on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”

Kodwa also withdrew from opposing the NPBPA court application on the matter. The effect of the application last week was that Kodwa revokes the appointment of the board due to lack of consultation with the NPBPA and other associations.

Mahoko added that all decisions, including that board's decision to lift the suspension of Ntlanganiso as Boxing SA's COO by the legitimate board of Boxing SA whose term expired on December 12, were unlawful. "Our contention is that the minister is not complying with the court order," said Mahoko.

Present in court from NPBPA was general secretary Zandile Malinga and head of communications Janie Hebler.

Kodwa's spokesperson Litha Mpondwana's statement reads: "I met with the NPBPA; this meeting was to discuss what is in the best interest of boxing in the county. Both parties agreed that the matter stands down until an amicable solution is found. Both parties have committed to this process in the interest of boxing."

Booi happy his maiden boxing tourney was successful

Mzi Booi is over the moon for staging his maiden boxing tournament which he says was a huge success.
Sport
8 hours ago

Stelle fired up for a comeback against Gabula

Enathi "Hired Gun" Stelle is ready and raring to make a comeback on Sunday at Orient Theatre, according to his manager Andile "Black Buffalo" ...
Sport
5 days ago

Ndongeni faces Muratalla for biggest paycheck of his career yet

To say Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni is collecting pension money with the boxing matches he now fights, especially in the US, is rather harsh.
Sport
5 days ago

Kodwa gives promoters chance to nominate preferred board candidates

The boxing fraternity must nominate persons they prefer for consideration by the minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa when he announces the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack