Malajika has what it takes to be a superstar – Fernandes

Fernandes is now honing the skills of Malajika, whose career is managed by Brian Mitchell. They train at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale.
Malajika, 25, will make the first defence at Emperors Palace on Friday. That is where he won the same belt on February 9 with a lop-sided points margin after dominating the previously unbeaten Kevin Luis Munoz of Argentina.
Malajika will take on Marcel "The Chosen One" Braithwaite of Liverpool, England, in the main bout of Golden Gloves "Power House" bill.
Fernandes and Malajika have not had too much time together but Fernandes has already noticed many positives about the boxer, who is work in progress after only 14 fights with 12 wins which he fought under unheralded trainer Vusi Mtolo who was replaced by Fernandes in January.
Malajika's losses were to Sabelo Ngebinvana and Siko Ngothole.
"As a junior-bantam, I think he's going to go all the way; he's got height, reach and mentality to be a superstar," Fernandes told Mitchell who is the publicist for Golden Gloves.
"It's a pleasure working with him – when you teach him something, it's like he is humble and he absorbs everything you try to teach him. He takes it in, so the next time he spars, it works and I can tell him 'ja you've been doing your homework'.
When respected boxing trainer Manny Fernandes says International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-bantamweight champion Ricardo "Magic Man" Malajika has all the attributes to become a superstar, mere mortals should sit back and listen.
Fernandes, an unsung producer of champions, both national and international, guided Isaac Hlatshwayo's career from its beginning in 2000. He helped the Limpopo-born fighter to winning the SA and IBO belts in the lightweight division.
Fernandes was also in Hlatshwayo's corner when "The Angel" ended the career of tough-as-nails Joseph "Smokin' Joe" Makaringe when they fought for the vacant IBO welterweight championship in 2007. Makaringe retired after that fight.
"I get excited because the combinations or the punches we work on are working. Ricardo is getting better and better – he's has a great footwork; it's unbelievable how he judges distance."
Malajika has been criticised for opening his legs too wide apart. His style of fighting is similar to that of the retired "Prince" Naseem Hamed, the flamboyant British, who would land punches accurately from awkward angles.
"We don't want to take that away from him," said Fernandes. "We are just adding on here and there – come fight night, you will see a different Ricardo."
Braithwaite, 29, has 16 wins, three losses and a draw. He is s British junior-bantamweight champion.
In the main supporting bout, Keaton Gomes, will put the SA heavyweight belt on the line for the second time against Shaun Potgieter. There will be five more bouts on the night and action will begin at 6pm.
