Booi happy his maiden boxing tourney was successful

Mzi Booi is over the moon for staging his maiden boxing tournament which he says was a huge success.
It took place in front of a big crowd at Orient Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Obviously, there were moments of being anxious, him not knowing what to expect, especially regarding the response from the fans because nothing is guaranteed.
But boxing is a lifestyle in the Eastern Cape and religious followers don't look at the programme and decide if they will attend.
They attend each and every tournament and they become involved emotionally by singing and dancing in what is their humble way of encouraging fighters to give their best.
It does not matter where a boxer comes from; they can easily turn against a local boxer if he fails to dish out what they expect from him, and rally behind a visitor for as long as he gives them the quality boxing they enjoy.
"The tournament went according to our wishes," says Booi of Kay B Promotions. "The turn-out was good; I would say it was 95 percent full." The capacity at Orient Theatre is 1,500.
Booi also paid tribute to Viva Nation TV – owned by The Arena Holdings – for its involvement by streaming the whole tournament live.
"Arena Holdings helped us in many aspects and that includes marketing of the tournament through its media plat forms – Sowetan, Sunday Times, Daily Dispatch and Herald."
"Now you can call me a promoter, there is evidence," says Booi "The fans that I was interacting with were very happy with our marketing and the set-up at the venue."
Booi will meet the heavyweights of Arena Holdings today and map the way forward regarding their partnership.
"I will negotiate a three-year deal with Arena Holdings," he says adding that the bout that set the Orient Theatre alive was that between Easter Cape junior-welterweight champion Luvuyo Mputi and challenger Chumani Tunzi. Tunzi won the belt by a technical knockout in the sixth round.
In the main contest, local boxer Zolisa Batyi from Exholweni retained the SA featherweight belt via an eighth-round stoppage of Lucky Hobyane from Limpopo.
Booi is happy about Hobyane's performance despite the boxer being stopped in the contest.
"He took the fight in three weeks time but he performed very well until body blows turned things round against him," said Booi. "I am also happy about Hobyane and Batyi about how they sold themselves from the weigh-in."
Charity Mukondeleli, who was in the corner of Hobyane, said: "The title was there for the taking; the boy was in a good fight; if he had more time to prepare we would be talking of him as a champion; he rocked Batyi many times but could not finish him up."
Batyi's corner was manned by Khangelai Jack whose success in 2022 earned him Boxing SA 2023 Trainer of the Year award. Matchmaking in all nine bouts on the card was done by award-winning Luyanda Kana.
Booi happy his maiden boxing tourney was successful
'Now you can call me a promoter, there is evidence'
Image: Monwabisi Jimlongo
