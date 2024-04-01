The SA Boxing Act No 1 1 of 2001, which governs the running of professional boxing, says: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing SA on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”
Section 28 of the Boxing Act allows for the establishment of associations for promoters, boxers, trainers, managers and officials, as well as a federation of the separate associations. The NPBPA won an unopposed court interdict against the board appointed by Kodwa.
Kodwa has now complied with the court order.
"The minister has instructed the department of sport, arts and culture to rerun the process, with strict timelines. Compliance to the timelines will result in the appointment of the Boxing South Africa [BSA] board," read the statement from Kodwa's spokesperson Litha Mpondwana.
"The department will henceforth develop a roadmap with milestones adherence to the following timeline.
– re-advertisement – March 28 -April 12, shortlisting April 18, interviews April 25.
– envisaged consultation April 26, screening April 29 and announcement of the board May 15.
Kodwa said the process will in no way affect the running of Boxing SA because there is Mandla Ntlanganiso who was appointed by Kodwa in February as the accounting authority.
"One of the immediate tasks of the accounting authority is to ensure compliance with the licensing and sanctioning procedures and comply with the regulations," he said.
Kodwa gives promoters chance to nominate preferred board candidates
Minister says differences won't affect running of BSA
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The boxing fraternity must nominate persons they prefer for consideration by the minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa when he announces the new seven-member board of Boxing SA on May 15.
This follows his decision to withdraw from opposing the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association's (NPBPA) court application.
The effect of the application was that Kodwa revokes the appointment of the board in November due to lack of consultation with the NPBPA and other associations.
The NPBPA, in papers lodged at the Pretoria high court in December, said the new board is unlawful because the association had not been consulted by the minister before announcing the new executive in late November.
Boxing promoters win another round against Kodwa over BSA board
The SA Boxing Act No 1 1 of 2001, which governs the running of professional boxing, says: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing SA on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”
Section 28 of the Boxing Act allows for the establishment of associations for promoters, boxers, trainers, managers and officials, as well as a federation of the separate associations. The NPBPA won an unopposed court interdict against the board appointed by Kodwa.
Kodwa has now complied with the court order.
"The minister has instructed the department of sport, arts and culture to rerun the process, with strict timelines. Compliance to the timelines will result in the appointment of the Boxing South Africa [BSA] board," read the statement from Kodwa's spokesperson Litha Mpondwana.
"The department will henceforth develop a roadmap with milestones adherence to the following timeline.
– re-advertisement – March 28 -April 12, shortlisting April 18, interviews April 25.
– envisaged consultation April 26, screening April 29 and announcement of the board May 15.
Kodwa said the process will in no way affect the running of Boxing SA because there is Mandla Ntlanganiso who was appointed by Kodwa in February as the accounting authority.
"One of the immediate tasks of the accounting authority is to ensure compliance with the licensing and sanctioning procedures and comply with the regulations," he said.
Evolved Mbenge ready to punish Fonseca
"My primary task as the executive authority under the Boxing Act is to see boxing thriving and ensure stability in leadership and governance in Boxing SA.
"I would like to reassure the country's boxing fraternity that the sport will not be affected by my decision to withdraw the court challenge by the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association in December 2023.
"Boxing South Africa has an accounting authority, who was appointed legally, to perform the required tasks until the board has been put in place.
"The quibbles in the public domain in no way detract us from our principled stand on accountability, transparency, responsiveness, respect for court orders. The ministry will ensure that all stakeholders and associations are afforded a fair and equal opportunity during consultation process.
"The ministry and stakeholders will not be squashed into sardine cans of conformity by self-seeking individuals and delinquents. The prevailing negative sentiments fuelled by some promoters who have arrogated to themselves sole right and ownership of boxing in South Africa at the expense of the nation, the end is near. Boxing belongs to all boxers, all promoters, all trainers, to all the fans and the nation."
The board Kodwa appointed in November comprised Sfiso Shongwe (chairman), Sakhiwo Sodo, Luxolo September, Romy Titus, Nande Mshe, Princess Nongoma and Marry Sitata.
Asked if he will re-apply, Shongwe could only say: "Grootman, you are naughty sometimes."
Lerena one fight away from bridgerweight duel
Booi hopes his loud introduction to boxing will attract fans
Ndongeni faces Muratalla for biggest paycheck of his career yet
Mchunu keeps at quest to win WBC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos