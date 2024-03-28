"He believed that he was not going to lose to Cafu, but he took the loss well. I took him in in Gonubie for two weeks just to give him counselling before I released him to go home in Mdantsane. People will see the Stelle they know on Sunday."
Duo to fight over six rounds
Stelle fired up for a comeback against Gabula
Image: SUPPLIED
Enathi "Hired Gun" Stelle is ready and raring to make a comeback on Sunday at Orient Theatre, according to his manager Andile "Black Buffalo" Mshumpela.
Stelle last fought on December 16 when he was floored by Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu in East London. With that quick win, Cafu was crowned as the SA junior-bantamweight champion.
Stelle, from Mdantsane, will take on Mbulelo Gabula over six rounds. Their bout and 11 others will be staged by promoter Mzi Booi whose Kay B Promotion will make its debut in the boxing space.
The whole tournament – dubbed "Fist Frenzy at the Mecca of Boxing" – will be streamed live by Arena Holdings' Viva Nation TV.
Said Mshumpela: "Enathi has fully recovered from the knockdown by Cafu. After that fight, he was frustrated by how he lost; he was not okay at all.
"He believed that he was not going to lose to Cafu, but he took the loss well. I took him in in Gonubie for two weeks just to give him counselling before I released him to go home in Mdantsane. People will see the Stelle they know on Sunday."
Another boxer making a comeback is Siphosethu "Rain" Mvula, whose last ring appearance was in 2022 when he lost to Polish Bekman Soylybayev from Kazakhstan in Lublin.
Mvula, who is part of the Mshu One Management, has been matched with Mvuzo Kobe and their clash will be over six rounds.
Females will also be represented in Booi's maiden tourney. Okuhle Mthi and Precious Msibi will battle it out over six rounds in the flyweight division.
All eyes will be fixed firmly on the main bout between SA featherweight champion Zolisa Batyi from Eluxolweni in the Eastern Cape and challenger Lucky Hobyane from Limpopo.
Action will start from 2pm.
Follow the action live on www.vivanationtv.com
