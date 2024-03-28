Ndongeni said the purse money he signed for is good. "It is by far the biggest amount I ever fought for in boxing," he said yesterday from the US, which has become his second home.
The married father of three from Mount Frere grew up in Duncan Village where his career began and flourished under trainer Mzamo "Chief" Nekanye before relocating to Johannesburg in 2015. He lives here permanently with his family and owns a house in Riverside View, Diepsloot.
Ndongeni was in Las Vegas, US, on January 6 to face Arnold Baborza Jr, who stopped him in the eighth. The former ABU junior welterweight champion spent the whole of January in that country before coming back home in February.
At 33, he must squeeze himself to make the limit for the lightweight division. "It is a must-win and life-changing fight [because] if I win, a title fight will be very close," said Ndongeni, who revealed that he is now managed by Elliot Amoakah from London, who is based in Dubai.
"His plans is obviously to push me to a world title fight in the Top 4 belts and move up in ranks."
On July 8 last year, Ndongeni was defeated by Ernesto Mercado at the Plaza de Colores in the tourist section of Puerto Salvador Allende in Managua, Nicaragua.
Ndongeni has won 31 of his 35 fights.
Ndongeni faces Muratalla for biggest paycheck of his career yet
'It's by far the biggest amount I've ever fought for'
Image: supplied
To say Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni is collecting pension money with the boxing matches he now fights, especially in the US, is rather harsh.
Let us rather describe him as a hustler that is not using dishonest or illegal methods to earn money.
Ndongeni will be in action against unbeaten American Raymond "Danger" Muratalla at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday morning.
Muratalla, 27, from Arizona, is the reigning World Boxing Organisation Global lightweight champion who has stopped 16 of his 19 victories.
He is rated No 7 by the WBO.
Logic dictates that his management would gamble and risk his top rating by matching him against someone who will defeat him. Ndongeni fitted the description, and he is a well-known former IBO lightweight champion.
Lerena one fight away from bridgerweight duel
Ndongeni said the purse money he signed for is good. "It is by far the biggest amount I ever fought for in boxing," he said yesterday from the US, which has become his second home.
The married father of three from Mount Frere grew up in Duncan Village where his career began and flourished under trainer Mzamo "Chief" Nekanye before relocating to Johannesburg in 2015. He lives here permanently with his family and owns a house in Riverside View, Diepsloot.
Ndongeni was in Las Vegas, US, on January 6 to face Arnold Baborza Jr, who stopped him in the eighth. The former ABU junior welterweight champion spent the whole of January in that country before coming back home in February.
At 33, he must squeeze himself to make the limit for the lightweight division. "It is a must-win and life-changing fight [because] if I win, a title fight will be very close," said Ndongeni, who revealed that he is now managed by Elliot Amoakah from London, who is based in Dubai.
"His plans is obviously to push me to a world title fight in the Top 4 belts and move up in ranks."
On July 8 last year, Ndongeni was defeated by Ernesto Mercado at the Plaza de Colores in the tourist section of Puerto Salvador Allende in Managua, Nicaragua.
Ndongeni has won 31 of his 35 fights.
Booi hopes his loud introduction to boxing will attract fans
Stelle fired up for a comeback against Gabula
Boxing promoters win another round against Kodwa over BSA board
Mchunu's career in jeopardy after silver-cruiserweight loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos