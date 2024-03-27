Booi hopes his loud introduction to boxing will attract fans

If Orient Theatre, with a capacity of 1,500 people, is not bursting at the seams on Sunday afternoon – a perfect day and time for boxing – then blame it on the fans.
Mzi Booi of Kay B Promotion did wonders in the marketing department because he wants to make an impression since this will be his introduction as a promoter to the boxing fraternity.
Booi outdid himself with marketing of his maiden tournament which will feature three titles: an SA featherweight contest over 12 rounds, and two 10-rounders for Eastern Cape provincial titles.
The 12-bout card, dubbed "First Frenzy at The Mecca of Boxing, will be streamed live by Arena Holdings' Viva Nation TV.
"We focused on marketing exercise; we partnered with Arena Holdings, which owns Viva Nation TV, Sowetan, Daily Dispatch and Herald newspapers," Booi said yesterday.
"We also went for billboards in Mdantsane, taxi ranks and also King Pallo Airport. I want to believe that we did well in the marketing side but the numbers at Orient Theatre will tell. I am told matchmaking is good."
Bongani Siqoko, the group content officer at Arena Holdings, expressed excitement about this collaboration.
"At Arena Holdings, we are committed to showcasing diverse and compelling narratives that resonate with our audiences," he said, adding that anyone who wishes to follow live action can log on to www.vivanationtv.com (free access).
"This partnership between Viva Nation TV and Kay B Promotions exemplifies our dedication to amplifying African voices and narratives on a global stage. Together, we look forward to delivering unparalleled entertainment and storytelling experiences to viewers across Africa and beyond."
Usually, promoters make an introduction with development tournament, but Booi decided to go big.
"While preparing for a development tournament, we learnt that Zolisa Batyi does not have a promoter dedicated to him, so we approached him, and we all agreed that he features in our tournament."
Batyi from Mdantsane will make the second defence of his SA featherweight belt against Lucky Hobyane from Tshwane over 12 rounds.
Lubabalo Kweyi and Bulelani Ngondeka will battle it out for the vacant junior-lightweight belt while Luvuyo Muti will defend the junior-welterweight belt against Chumani Tunzi.
Okuhle Mthi from Khayelitsha and Precious Msibi will meet in the female bout over four rounds.
Action will begin at 2pm and fans will pay between R150 and R400 entrance fees.
