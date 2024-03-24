Minister of sport Zizi Kodwa 0, National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) 2.
Kodwa has lost the second round in his court battle to prove that he respects the law and he behaved as such when he appointed the seven members of the board of Boxing SA (BSA) in November.
Kodwa has withdrawn the notice of intention to oppose in court the matter raised by the NPBPA, which accused him of disregarding the SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2011 which requires that he consults with associations or federations of associations before appointing the board of BSA.
NPBPA first defeated Kodwa in court in December by winning an interdict, forcing his newly appointed board of BSA to retreat from office on December 12 when the term of the old board expired.
That board had taken office but in that time it recalled suspended director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso and appointed him as an acting CEO.
Kodwa failed to file on the matter. There were concerns about his attitude of remaining silent on the matter and that gave an impression that Kodwa knew too well there was an unwinnable case against the NPBPA.
That is when Kodwa should just have admitted that he erred and met with the NPBPA which remains the legitimate association whose election was monitored by the board of BSA and map the way forward.
Boxing promoters win another round against Kodwa over BSA board
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Kodwa taking fistic sport back
That is also a must because the Boxing Act stipulates that the board must assist with the formation of associations or federations of associations.
Now Kodwa has let down even people who stood by him and took it upon themselves to interpret the word "consultation" the way they understood it.
Kodwa was to go to court and prove that he consulted with stakeholders. Some say by virtue of him inviting stakeholders to nominate persons they preferred for appointment to the board constituted "consultation". But he has chosen to to go to court on that matter.
The NPBPA insisted that the appointment was unlawful because Kodwa disregarded the act of parliament.
Promoters up in arms over ‘sanctioning’ of women series
It successfully won the interdict and has now won by a walkover. It remains unclear if Kodwa will show up for another court case, the third round against the NPBPA in April – which is the issue around his appointment of Ntlanganiso as accounting authority last month.
The media liaison officer in the office of the minister of sport, arts and culture, Litha Mpondwana, said: "The minister withdrew so that there must be a new process leading to the appointment of the board of Boxing SA so the requirement to follow the public is followed. That is to address the issue of consultation.
"We will make a public announcement next week and stakeholders will be informed. Whether it will be the same faces or the now ones; the act remains that the new process leading to the appointment of the board of Boxing SA will take place and the sport will not be disrupted. The accounting authority [Ntlanganiso] is there to make sure that the sport continues."
