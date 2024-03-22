×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Experts warns Tyson could be indanger if he fights again

Retired champ risks brain damage

22 March 2024 - 14:44
A composite image of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Tyson and Paul face off in July.
A composite image of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Tyson and Paul face off in July.
Image: Getty Images

The question on the mind of many boxing pundits and fans is why celebrated former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson accepted a $20-million (R376m) offer against 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul? 

The boxing fraternity is adamant the exhibition contest will serve to put Tyson's health risk for no good cause.

Tyson, who turns 58 in June, has not boxed since 2005 but has agreed to face Paul on July 20. Warning bells have been rung by doctor Stephen Hughes who warned that Tyson may be at risk of several heart conditions should he overtrain for the comeback fight.

Hughes recently told British tabloid, Daily Mirror, that as an older man and recovering alcoholic, "Iron Mike" is at risk of suffering a subdural haematoma, which is the tearing of veins in the brain.

He added that extreme exercise can lead to cardiac fibrosis (scarring of the heart muscles), which over time may lead to heart failure or, sometimes, sudden death.

“Coronary atherosclerosis [narrowed heart arteries] is common in middle age, even in seemingly healthy people. However, it can lead to sudden death during exercise," Hughes was quoted as saying by the publication.

His sentiments were shared by Dr Muziwakhe Qobose, a former board member of the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission and Boxing SA sanctioning committee member.

"Tyson should not be allowed back in the ring," he said yesterday.

"As we grow older, everything deteriorates – brain cells no longer grow. You get what we call brain atrophy which is a loss of neurons [cells that send message all over the body to allow a human being to breath, think, talk, walk and eat].I wonder why Tyson is doing to himself, honestly."

Tyson is not broke. He filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after running into substantial debt but he is said to have regained his fortune, thanks to Hollywood acting roles and his own cannabis farm. His net worth is estimated around $10m.

Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro who is guaranteed a certain trainers' percentage from Tyson's pay cheque, is quoted as saying: "Tyson works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Paul out from the beginning to the end."

Texas Boxing Commission is yet to decide if it recognises it as a professional boxing match. It has been confirmed that no head protector will be used and there is still discussions over the size of the gloves they will wear.

Tyson who was one of the most ferocious heavyweights in the world, and the first ever to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, will be 58 when he enters the ring to take on Paul. 

Tyson is said to have earned around $430m during a glittering career that spanned over 20 years.

Rossouw ready to show Thysse stars in bout

Darrin "Destroyer" Rossouw is not perturbed by the fight record of Brandon "Fast Guns" Thysse, who has been in the ring with some of the country's ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Mudzinganyama takes men's title in Alex

Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon defending champion Givemore Mudzinganyama sprinted through to the finish line as he won the Adreach Alex 10km race in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has urged Rushine de Reuck and Neo Maema to work hard to be considered for a place on the team, saying they ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court