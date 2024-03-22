Experts warns Tyson could be indanger if he fights again

The question on the mind of many boxing pundits and fans is why celebrated former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson accepted a $20-million (R376m) offer against 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul?
The boxing fraternity is adamant the exhibition contest will serve to put Tyson's health risk for no good cause.
Tyson, who turns 58 in June, has not boxed since 2005 but has agreed to face Paul on July 20. Warning bells have been rung by doctor Stephen Hughes who warned that Tyson may be at risk of several heart conditions should he overtrain for the comeback fight.
Hughes recently told British tabloid, Daily Mirror, that as an older man and recovering alcoholic, "Iron Mike" is at risk of suffering a subdural haematoma, which is the tearing of veins in the brain.
He added that extreme exercise can lead to cardiac fibrosis (scarring of the heart muscles), which over time may lead to heart failure or, sometimes, sudden death.
“Coronary atherosclerosis [narrowed heart arteries] is common in middle age, even in seemingly healthy people. However, it can lead to sudden death during exercise," Hughes was quoted as saying by the publication.
His sentiments were shared by Dr Muziwakhe Qobose, a former board member of the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission and Boxing SA sanctioning committee member.
"Tyson should not be allowed back in the ring," he said yesterday.
"As we grow older, everything deteriorates – brain cells no longer grow. You get what we call brain atrophy which is a loss of neurons [cells that send message all over the body to allow a human being to breath, think, talk, walk and eat].I wonder why Tyson is doing to himself, honestly."
Tyson is not broke. He filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after running into substantial debt but he is said to have regained his fortune, thanks to Hollywood acting roles and his own cannabis farm. His net worth is estimated around $10m.
Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro who is guaranteed a certain trainers' percentage from Tyson's pay cheque, is quoted as saying: "Tyson works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Paul out from the beginning to the end."
Texas Boxing Commission is yet to decide if it recognises it as a professional boxing match. It has been confirmed that no head protector will be used and there is still discussions over the size of the gloves they will wear.
Tyson who was one of the most ferocious heavyweights in the world, and the first ever to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, will be 58 when he enters the ring to take on Paul.
Tyson is said to have earned around $430m during a glittering career that spanned over 20 years.
Experts warns Tyson could be indanger if he fights again
Retired champ risks brain damage
Image: Getty Images
The question on the mind of many boxing pundits and fans is why celebrated former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson accepted a $20-million (R376m) offer against 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul?
The boxing fraternity is adamant the exhibition contest will serve to put Tyson's health risk for no good cause.
Tyson, who turns 58 in June, has not boxed since 2005 but has agreed to face Paul on July 20. Warning bells have been rung by doctor Stephen Hughes who warned that Tyson may be at risk of several heart conditions should he overtrain for the comeback fight.
Hughes recently told British tabloid, Daily Mirror, that as an older man and recovering alcoholic, "Iron Mike" is at risk of suffering a subdural haematoma, which is the tearing of veins in the brain.
He added that extreme exercise can lead to cardiac fibrosis (scarring of the heart muscles), which over time may lead to heart failure or, sometimes, sudden death.
“Coronary atherosclerosis [narrowed heart arteries] is common in middle age, even in seemingly healthy people. However, it can lead to sudden death during exercise," Hughes was quoted as saying by the publication.
His sentiments were shared by Dr Muziwakhe Qobose, a former board member of the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission and Boxing SA sanctioning committee member.
"Tyson should not be allowed back in the ring," he said yesterday.
"As we grow older, everything deteriorates – brain cells no longer grow. You get what we call brain atrophy which is a loss of neurons [cells that send message all over the body to allow a human being to breath, think, talk, walk and eat].I wonder why Tyson is doing to himself, honestly."
Tyson is not broke. He filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after running into substantial debt but he is said to have regained his fortune, thanks to Hollywood acting roles and his own cannabis farm. His net worth is estimated around $10m.
Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro who is guaranteed a certain trainers' percentage from Tyson's pay cheque, is quoted as saying: "Tyson works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Paul out from the beginning to the end."
Texas Boxing Commission is yet to decide if it recognises it as a professional boxing match. It has been confirmed that no head protector will be used and there is still discussions over the size of the gloves they will wear.
Tyson who was one of the most ferocious heavyweights in the world, and the first ever to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, will be 58 when he enters the ring to take on Paul.
Tyson is said to have earned around $430m during a glittering career that spanned over 20 years.
Rossouw ready to show Thysse stars in bout
Mudzinganyama takes men's title in Alex
Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos