Mchunu's cousin, Nomvelo Shezi, a former professional boxer, who is now a promoter under Mvelo Boxing Promotion, will stage the bout between Mchunu and Peralta in Durban where former IBO welterweight champ Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge will take on Peralta's homeboy Leandro Ariel Fonseca in a non-title match over 10 rounds.
Mchunu said he was preparing for an all-out-war in his pursuit to win back the belt.
"I want to thank Nomvelo for her patience even when things were not going her way, she stood firm in her promise of making sure that Thulani and I make our comeback," said Mchunu, who last fought in 2022.
"Yes, it's been two years since I last fought, but fight fans who last saw me in action at Olive Convention Centre in 2015 when I lost to Makabu in our first fight must expect a performance they have never seen from me before."
Mchunu said Peralta's style of fighting is similar to that of a young Andre Thysse (former SA and Commonwealth super-middleweight champ).
"Stick and move; he is tall," said Mchunu, who has many-a-times succeeded in using his height disadvantage and awkwardness to his edge. Thirteen of his 23 victims could not keep up with him.
Mchunu keeps at quest to win WBC
Boxer says sparks will fly in his fight against Peralta
Image: Antonio Muchave
A dream of winning the lucrative green and gold World Boxing Council (WBC) belt is still very much alive and it is the driving force that has kept Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu in boxing even at age 36.
The seed was planted by his father Alex Mchunu, who boxed professionally as a heavyweight contender. Mchunu said his father told him about the prestige and credibility the WBC belts holds.
He said that was way before Mchunu even developed interest in the fistic sport.
Mchunu said the sole purpose was to win that WBC belt his father talked so highly about. He won the WBC silver-cruiserweight belt and his consistency in defending it earned him a chance to challenge Ilunga Makabu for the actual WBC belt.
Mchunu lost to the Congolese by a split points decision in 2022. The Mexico-based boxing body's ratings committee still kept Mchunu on the No.3 spot in its ratings and chances of him challenging current WBC cruiserweight champ, Noel Mikaelian from Armenia, are very much alive.
Mchunu needs to defeat Yami Alberto Peralta from Argentina for the vacant WBC silver belt at Olive Convention Centre on March 22 to improve his rating. Peralta is rated at No.4.
