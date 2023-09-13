Lubisi feels sidelined by BSA boss after delays

Boxing trainer Abram Lubisi and his wife, promoter Jane Lubisi, have accused Boxing SA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole of giving preferential treatment to Arnold “Squire” Nododile to stage a women-only tournament, which will be in line with BSA’s Rise of Women in Boxing Series.
They said Sithole did that at their company Ilanga Boxing Promotion's expense, which had already signed an agreement with the Mpumalanga local government to stage the tournament.
Nododile, who now has his own BSA-registered promotion company, Infinity International Boxing, was the CEO of J4Joy Promotion of suspended promoter Jacob Mnisi.
Abram is a retired professional boxer from Mhluzi, Middelburg in Mpumalanga. He described himself as the CEO of his wife’s promotion.
“I spoke to BSA acting CEO [Sithole] last month informing him that my wife was ready to host BSA’s Rise of Women in Boxing Series, which features women fighters only,” he said yesterday.
“He said my wife must attend BSA’s training and assessment, which she did in August. He promised me that he will entertain her application to stage the tournament once she has done that test.
“He said in the meantime we must allow Squire to stage the women’s tournament because his licence has been approved.
“This is messing us up because my wife has already signed the agreement with the Mpumalanga government to stage the tournament. We feel like we have been sidelined. We feel like Squire has the back-up of the acting CEO.”
When contacted for a comment, Sithole said: “His wife did not write the test in the first phase around April-May. She wrote it in the second phase in August; we haven’t marked because we will only be finalising the second phase of training on September 17.
“There will be a board meeting and the approval will take place mid-October. We can’t plan on someone who has not been approved. Squire’s license has been approved and he will stage the tournament in Mpumalanga on October 22. We will launch it on October 1.”
Jane said the whole saga was delaying her from applying for a date with BSA to stage the tournament.
Lubisi feels sidelined by BSA boss after delays
Sithole denies accusations he ‘favours Nododile’
