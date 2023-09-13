IN PICS | Combat members protest against employment of foreign nationals

Members of the Combat have embarked on a protest towards the Cosmos Business Park in Roodepoort where they will hand over a memorandum of demands.

One of their demands is that the company should should only hire South Africans. The memebers say that they want jobs and will not take anything less than the demands on their memorandum.

Addressing the crowd, Combat leader Enos Maake alleged that companies favour foreigners over their own. He also accused illegal immgrants of criminality and working against the progress of the country.

"We want jobs and we are here today for jobs. We are here to make sure that South Africans are prioritised. We have a big problem in this country where we[South Africans] are not considered for employment," he said.

"These companies prefer foreigners who are criminals because anyone who jumps the border illegally is a criminal. Why are they hiring criminals? This criminality must stop and they should stop hiring criminals," he added.