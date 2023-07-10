Injured boxer Lamati due back in SA
Boxer has recovered after two months in Belfast hospital
Ludumo “9mm” Lamati is coming back home this week after spending almost two months in a hospital bed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he was admitted on May 19, boxing manager Mlandeli Thengimfene announced, although he did not say exactly when the former IBO champ would arrive.
Lamati collapsed in the 12th round of his bout against WBC silver featherweight defending champion Nick Ball, in Belfast...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.