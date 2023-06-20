Relief as Lamati makes steady progress in his recovery

The boxing fraternity can breathe a sigh of relief as hospitalised former world champion Ludumo "9mm" Lamati makes a remarkable recovery from his injuries in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Lamati was admitted on May 27 after collapsing in the ring following his 12th round stoppage loss to WBC silver featherweight champ Nick Ball at SSE Arena.
Lamati's manager Larry Wainstein visited his charge last week.
Wainstein, who is also a boxing promoter, said Lamati's mother and the boxer's girlfriend are still in Belfast after flying there last week.
"They stay with our friend [and] visit Ludumo twice a day," said Wainstein who took Lamati under his wing in 2021.
The successful businessman who has been under so much stress since Lamati was hospitalised says he's happy with his charge's progress.
"Ludumo is doing very well; he dresses himself up and he's walking although he gets tired quickly... it's been long since he was in bed," said Wainstein of Boxing 5 promotions company.
"Ludumo is very emotional when he talks to me. He keeps saying he's sorry because he feels he let me down by not winning and that is why I don't talk to him too much. It affects me because he did not let me down; he fought his best fight."
Another boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene, who has people there visiting the former SA and IBO junior featherweight champion, said: "I spoke to him on Friday and he recognised me; we had a serious conversation. Ludumo is well awake. My people went to see him on Friday and that is how I connected with him through them.
"They went back to visit him on Saturday and he spoke to Zolani [Tete]. They had a lively conversation. Zolani encouraging him to soldier on."
