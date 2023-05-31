'Lamati still in ICU, but his vital signs are stable'

Boxing SA licensees Colin Nathan, Larry Wainstein and Phumzile Matyhila are back in SA but they have reiterated they have not abandoned Ludumo Lamati by coming back home while he is still fighting for his life at a hospital ward in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Lamati is in an induced coma. He collapsed in his corner after being rescued by referee Kevin Parker of the UK from WBC silver featherweight defending champion Nick Ball at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.
He received attention from on-site medical personnel before being stretchered off the ring and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Nathan, Wainstein and his son Marc and Matyhila arrived in the country on Monday morning. Nathan was in Belfast probably by virtue of his company No Doubt management enjoying a cordial relationship with Wainstein, the promoter, who also manages the career of Lamati.
Nathan would not shed a light on who is footing Lamati’s medical bill. Regarding coming back, he wrote: “Doctors advised us to return as he will be in for a while; Larry’s son Marc’s close friend lives there and is monitoring Ludumo. The plan is for either Larry to go back or send Phumzile or Ludumo’s girlfriend once he is conscious.”
Nathan also sent through a written statement which reads: “Ludumo Lamati is still being closely monitored and taken care of by the excellent doctors in Belfast. His vital signs (measurements that are taken to help assess the general physical health of a person) are stable and we are hoping that they will slowly stop the sedation.
“This is a process that takes time and healing. Please continue to send positive thoughts and prayers.”
Parker, who stopped the fight towards the end of the 12th round, was acting on the advice of Lamati’s corner, which threw in the towel after realising that their charge needed their protection.
The loss to Ball was Lamati’s first after 22 fights. Lamati made his professional debut in 2014 under Nick Durandt, who named him “9mm” after the semi-automatic pistol.
'Lamati still in ICU, but his vital signs are stable'
Boxer in induced coma in Belfast after collapsing in the ring
Image: Charles McQuillan
