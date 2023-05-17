Win against Ball will open WBC title door for Lamati

Boxing promoter Larry Wainstein feels more buoyant and optimistic his charge, super-talented Ludumo “9mm” Lamati, will grab the opportunity for a brighter future with both hands when he challenges WBC silver featherweight champion Nick Ball in Belfast, Ireland, on May 27.
Victory will earn Lamati recognition from the ratings committee of that Mexico-based sanctioning body and a lot will then depend on his consistency as the silver champion.
He is yet to earn a rating from the WBC in the featherweight class. Lamati has had two fights in that weight division and they were not against top-rated fighters.
But he has been sanctioned to challenge the silver champion who is rated No 4 for the actual WBC world title that is held by Mexican Ray Vargas.
“This is a very big fight for Ludumo,” said Wainstein yesterday. “He leaves for Ireland with his trainer Phumzile (Matyhila tomorrow) to be there in time. Ludumo is well-prepared; his mind and weight is right. This is what he wanted.”
Lamati's 12-rounder against the 26-year-old fighter from Liverpool will deputise for the IBF featherweight world title fight between Mexican champion Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan.
Ludumo and Conlan have a connection. They met at the 2011 World Games in Azerbaijan. “They also stayed together and sparred when Ludumo was living in the UK two years ago,” said Wainstein. “Ludumo knows what to expect from Ball and is not overconfident.”
Lamati, who turns 31 on Friday, and Ball are both yet to lose a fight. Ball has 17 wins while Lamati has had 22 wins.
Lamati has previously held the IBO junior featherweight belt. He lost his IBO belt in the dressing rooms after being unable to defend it within the prescribed 90-day period from the day he won it.
Wainstein works with successful trainer/manager Colin Nathan, who provides guidance on international relations and it could be Nathan’s relationship with some of the role players in the boxing business globally that made it possible for Lamati to challenge Ball.
Nathan will join the pair next week.
Win against Ball will open WBC title door for Lamati
This is a very big fight for Ludumo, says promoter
