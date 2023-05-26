Lamati targets replacing Ball in WBC top ratings

The inclusion of Colin Nathan, who has become not only the best trainer of this era in Africa but also a masterful game reader in the team of Ludumo Lamati, will empower trainer Phumzile Matyhila when he guides Lamati in what could be the most difficult boxing fight he has had since he turned professional in 2014.
Lamati intends to launch his career internationally with a WBC silver featherweight wrapped around his waist.
The former IBO junior featherweight champion will try to unseat Nick Ball as the WBC silver champion and in the process gain recognition from the WBC's ratings committee. Their fight wilt take place in Belfast, Northern Ireland, tomorrow night.
Ball, 26, from Liverpool in the UK is rated No 4 by the WBC, eighth by the WBO and 13th by the IBO. The Englishman is a well-balanced raging bull. He has a dangerous left hook which dropped Ramirez Rubin three times in round one before he was rescued by the referee in November 11 last year.
The fight tomorrow will be the first for Lamati against a credible opponent in his new weight class since he moved up late last year.
Nicknamed “9mm”, the 31-year-old Lamati showed potential to hurt fully fledged fighters in that weight when he stopped Filipino Mark Anthony Geraldo in four rounds in Durban in November last year.
Ball knows too well that a defeat will set him back and he could forfeit all his top rankings. On the other hand, victory for Lamati could earn him a top-10 rating by the WBC. In a normal world, victory would see him take over Ball's ratings.
The South African contingent which includes Nathan and the boxer's manager and promoter Larry Wainstein have been in the UK since Wednesday.
Like Lamati, Matyhila's credentials as a trainer will also be facing scrutiny. But luckily, Lamati works with No Doubt Management of Nathan whose cordial relationship with Wainstein made it possible for him to accompany their super-talented boxer who goes into war armed with a positive mind, top-notch skills set and patience.
The South African has 11 knockouts in 21 wins and a draw.
Elsewhere in the North West, three titles will be up for grabs in Xaba Promotion's tournament that will take place at the Sun City Superbowl tomorrow night.
Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu will welcome Mexican Hugo Guaneros for the vacant IBF international junior bantamweight title while Jackson “M3" Chauke will take on Jayson Vayson of the Philippines in that organisation's vacant intercontinental flyweight championship.
Khaya “The Destroyer” Busakwe will put his SA lightweight belt on line against Ayanda “Greyhound” Nkosi. There will be undercard fights and action will begin at 6pm.
Lamati targets replacing Ball in WBC top ratings
Fight his first against a credible opponent in his new weight class
Image: James Gradidge
The inclusion of Colin Nathan, who has become not only the best trainer of this era in Africa but also a masterful game reader in the team of Ludumo Lamati, will empower trainer Phumzile Matyhila when he guides Lamati in what could be the most difficult boxing fight he has had since he turned professional in 2014.
Lamati intends to launch his career internationally with a WBC silver featherweight wrapped around his waist.
The former IBO junior featherweight champion will try to unseat Nick Ball as the WBC silver champion and in the process gain recognition from the WBC's ratings committee. Their fight wilt take place in Belfast, Northern Ireland, tomorrow night.
Ball, 26, from Liverpool in the UK is rated No 4 by the WBC, eighth by the WBO and 13th by the IBO. The Englishman is a well-balanced raging bull. He has a dangerous left hook which dropped Ramirez Rubin three times in round one before he was rescued by the referee in November 11 last year.
The fight tomorrow will be the first for Lamati against a credible opponent in his new weight class since he moved up late last year.
Nicknamed “9mm”, the 31-year-old Lamati showed potential to hurt fully fledged fighters in that weight when he stopped Filipino Mark Anthony Geraldo in four rounds in Durban in November last year.
Ball knows too well that a defeat will set him back and he could forfeit all his top rankings. On the other hand, victory for Lamati could earn him a top-10 rating by the WBC. In a normal world, victory would see him take over Ball's ratings.
The South African contingent which includes Nathan and the boxer's manager and promoter Larry Wainstein have been in the UK since Wednesday.
Like Lamati, Matyhila's credentials as a trainer will also be facing scrutiny. But luckily, Lamati works with No Doubt Management of Nathan whose cordial relationship with Wainstein made it possible for him to accompany their super-talented boxer who goes into war armed with a positive mind, top-notch skills set and patience.
The South African has 11 knockouts in 21 wins and a draw.
Elsewhere in the North West, three titles will be up for grabs in Xaba Promotion's tournament that will take place at the Sun City Superbowl tomorrow night.
Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu will welcome Mexican Hugo Guaneros for the vacant IBF international junior bantamweight title while Jackson “M3" Chauke will take on Jayson Vayson of the Philippines in that organisation's vacant intercontinental flyweight championship.
Khaya “The Destroyer” Busakwe will put his SA lightweight belt on line against Ayanda “Greyhound” Nkosi. There will be undercard fights and action will begin at 6pm.
Nyangani set to defend title in proper fight and get paid
Boxing fraternity pays tribute to Elliot Zondi
Amateur organisation for older boxers gets Sanabo mambership
Mashaba defied all odds to become a champion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos