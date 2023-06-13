×

Boxing

Lamati makes good progress as he moves into ordinary ward

Mom, partner visiting SA boxer in Belfast, thanks to UK promoter

13 June 2023 - 08:30
Ludumo Lamati.
Ludumo Lamati.
Image: Gallo Images

Ludumo 9mm Lamati has been moved out of the intensive care unit to an ordinary ward at Belfast Hospital in Northern Island.

This was shared yesterday by boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene. He is getting updated on the progress of Lamati, his Mdantsane homeboy, by boxing coach Paul Johnson in Belfast.

Lamati, 31, has been in hospital since May 27 after collapsing in a corner following his 12th round stoppage loss  to WBC silver featherweight champion Nik Ball at Belfasts SSE Arena.

Lamati ended up fighting for his life as he was immediately put into an induced coma to reduce the swelling and bleeding in his brain.

Said Tengimfene: “Johnson called and informed me that Lamati has been moved to the ordinary ward and is no longer in the ICU ward. He said he went to visit him on Sunday. Doctors said Lamati is still going to be there for a month or two.”

Lamati’s mother and his girlfriend have also arrived in Belfast. It is understood that British boxing promoter Frank Warren, who co-staged that fight, financed their travelling.

Tengimfene believes Lamati is out of danger. 

Its been over 15 days since Laido, (Lamatis nickname back home) was hospitalised. The greatest victory in this fight is that his mind is sharp; the rest will recover gradually. We can now breath, he said.

Lamatis loss to Ball was his first in 23 fights. His memorable boxing match was in 2021 when he came back from the brink of a technical loss due to blood streaming from two cuts above his eyes to win the IBO junior featherweight belt.

He wiped his wounds with the shirt of referee Deon Dwarte – reminiscent of what Argentinian Victor Galindez did from round three with the shirt of referee Stan Christodoulou until he stopped American Richie Kates in the 15th round to retain the WBA light heavyweight belt at Johannesburgs Rand Stadium on May 22, 1976.

Lamati emerged victorious by majority points to win the IBO belt in Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace.

