Lamati makes good progress as he moves into ordinary ward

Ludumo “9mm” Lamati has been moved out of the intensive care unit to an ordinary ward at Belfast Hospital in Northern Island.
This was shared yesterday by boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene. He is getting updated on the progress of Lamati, his Mdantsane homeboy, by boxing coach Paul Johnson in Belfast.
Lamati, 31, has been in hospital since May 27 after collapsing in a corner following his 12th round stoppage loss to WBC silver featherweight champion Nik Ball at Belfast’s SSE Arena.
Lamati ended up fighting for his life as he was immediately put into an induced coma to reduce the swelling and bleeding in his brain.
Said Tengimfene: “Johnson called and informed me that Lamati has been moved to the ordinary ward and is no longer in the ICU ward. He said he went to visit him on Sunday. Doctors said Lamati is still going to be there for a month or two.”
Lamati’s mother and his girlfriend have also arrived in Belfast. It is understood that British boxing promoter Frank Warren, who co-staged that fight, financed their travelling.
Tengimfene believes Lamati is out of danger.
“It’s been over 15 days since Laido, (Lamati’s nickname back home) was hospitalised. The greatest victory in this fight is that his mind is sharp; the rest will recover gradually. We can now breath,” he said.
Lamati’s loss to Ball was his first in 23 fights. His memorable boxing match was in 2021 when he came back from the brink of a technical loss due to blood streaming from two cuts above his eyes to win the IBO junior featherweight belt.
He wiped his wounds with the shirt of referee Deon Dwarte – reminiscent of what Argentinian Victor Galindez did from round three with the shirt of referee Stan Christodoulou until he stopped American Richie Kates in the 15th round to retain the WBA light heavyweight belt at Johannesburg’s Rand Stadium on May 22, 1976.
Lamati emerged victorious by majority points to win the IBO belt in Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace.
Lamati makes good progress as he moves into ordinary ward
Mom, partner visiting SA boxer in Belfast, thanks to UK promoter
Image: Gallo Images
Ludumo “9mm” Lamati has been moved out of the intensive care unit to an ordinary ward at Belfast Hospital in Northern Island.
This was shared yesterday by boxing manager Mlandeli Tengimfene. He is getting updated on the progress of Lamati, his Mdantsane homeboy, by boxing coach Paul Johnson in Belfast.
Lamati, 31, has been in hospital since May 27 after collapsing in a corner following his 12th round stoppage loss to WBC silver featherweight champion Nik Ball at Belfast’s SSE Arena.
Lamati ended up fighting for his life as he was immediately put into an induced coma to reduce the swelling and bleeding in his brain.
Said Tengimfene: “Johnson called and informed me that Lamati has been moved to the ordinary ward and is no longer in the ICU ward. He said he went to visit him on Sunday. Doctors said Lamati is still going to be there for a month or two.”
Lamati’s mother and his girlfriend have also arrived in Belfast. It is understood that British boxing promoter Frank Warren, who co-staged that fight, financed their travelling.
Tengimfene believes Lamati is out of danger.
“It’s been over 15 days since Laido, (Lamati’s nickname back home) was hospitalised. The greatest victory in this fight is that his mind is sharp; the rest will recover gradually. We can now breath,” he said.
Lamati’s loss to Ball was his first in 23 fights. His memorable boxing match was in 2021 when he came back from the brink of a technical loss due to blood streaming from two cuts above his eyes to win the IBO junior featherweight belt.
He wiped his wounds with the shirt of referee Deon Dwarte – reminiscent of what Argentinian Victor Galindez did from round three with the shirt of referee Stan Christodoulou until he stopped American Richie Kates in the 15th round to retain the WBA light heavyweight belt at Johannesburg’s Rand Stadium on May 22, 1976.
Lamati emerged victorious by majority points to win the IBO belt in Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace.
Punishing bout stands to win female fight of the year
Promoter Dongola organises pro-youth boxing event
Manager outlines importance of social care for boxers
Competition tight in the Fight of the Year category
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos